Podcast: Does Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Create a Historic Buying Opportunity?

By Luke Lango
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Aaron and I talk about what is top-of-mind for most people right now — the Russia-Ukraine invasion — and how it might impact the overall economy. If sanctions on Russia reaccelerate inflation, there is potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to intervene. Though, if tensions escalate, governments and...

Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
newsnet5

World leaders slap sanctions on the Kremlin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World leaders have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and many of the country’s oligarchs. U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin started the war, and “now he and his country...
Cheddar News

What Investors Could Prepare for Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

After weeks of talks and posturing in hopes of staving off an attack, Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, an incident that has already impacted the global economy, including the U.S.. Jason McMann, head of geopolitical risk analysis for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to break down what investors might do to prepare themselves as the crisis continues. "I think there are a few things that we have our eye on over at Morning Consult that could cause the situation to become a bit more severe or unstable as far as market outcomes would be concerned," McMann said. "One of those things would be if the U.S. and the EU kind of moved in concerted fashion to block Russia from the SWIFT transaction system. So, I would say that's one thing that would be worth keeping an eye on."
Primetimer

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin is the network's only "adult in the room," challenging hosts' right-wing narratives on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Griffin has repeatedly schooled her Fox News colleagues on the intricacies of the Ukrainian crisis, busting a number of right-wing narratives in the process," says The Daily Beast's Justin Baronga, noting that "throughout Russia’s transparent and brazen march to war in Ukraine, Fox News hosts and commentators have unleashed a flurry of deeply cynical, hyper-partisan rhetoric aimed at attacking Biden for the invasion or even deflecting blame from Russian President Vladimir Putin. While much of this unhinged commentary has gone unchallenged on Fox airwaves, in recent days one of the network’s last remaining well-respected journalists has taken on the role of schooling some of her colleagues on-air for pushing misleading or downright false claims about the unfolding crisis. Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has been a constant presence on the network over the past few weeks as the specter of war in Ukraine has exponentially increased. During this time, the veteran journalist—who has been with Fox News since 1999—has delivered well-sourced and timely reporting on the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine amid an increasingly fraught situation in Europe and beyond. Considering that Griffin has had to deliver some of these on-air reports during the network’s opinion programming, however, has resulted in situations where she has had to pierce the Fox News bubble of preconceived right-wing narratives."
NBC News

Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine morph into a cyberwar?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top intelligence official in the US Senate identified the threat of cyber-attacks as Russia continues to escalate its unprovoked attack in Ukraine. Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the coming hours are especially concerning after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed unparalleled retaliation if anyone interferes with […]
