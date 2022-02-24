ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Next Pokémon Presents Scheduled for Pokémon Day

By Kevin Dunsmore on February 24, 2022
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company today announced the next Pokémon Presents presentation. The stream takes place on Sunday, February 27 at 6am PT. That day is otherwise known as Pokémon Day, the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green’s release...

