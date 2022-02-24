ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police offering $2K reward for information on street racers who damaged rainbow crosswalks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the street racers who damaged Atlanta’s beloved rainbow crosswalks.

Early Sunday morning, APD responded to reports of street racers doing burnouts at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Ave.

By the time officers got there, the vehicles were gone, but officers saw tire marks on the crosswalks.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a large group gathered at the crosswalks and watching drivers do donuts.

“We, like many of you, were disturbed when we saw the burn out marks on the crosswalks,” Atlanta police said. “We want to be clear: we have zero tolerance for this in our city. Our investigators are working hard to identify anyone involved in this incident.”

The crosswalks have since been repaired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

Zach Vaughn
1d ago

When you find these street racers send me their tickets so I can pay for them in full and personally thank them for trying to remove this stain on our society and children. That rainbow has nothing to do w being queer and everything to do with trying to push an agenda onto other people, otherwise they could be themselves in silence like the rest of us.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
