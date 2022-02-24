ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers to give Packers his decision ‘soon’

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple teams have trade offers on the table for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN reported Thursday. The report says Rodgers will be informing the Packers “soon” of his decision, presumably...

Related
ClutchPoints

Did Aaron Rodgers just drop subtle hint on Packers’ future?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future is perhaps the biggest storyline in the NFL offseason. Rodgers’ decision could single-handedly change the landscape of the NFL, whether he is traded to another team or opts to return to Green Bay. The Packers star has...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
FanSided

Packers give encouraging update on Davante Adams situation

The Green Bay Packers want to work things out with Davante Adams, despite the fact it’ll likely cost them. Adams is a prime franchise tag candidate, especially since the Packers are in a tough salary cap situation entering the offseason. Yet, general manager Brian Gutekunst is saying all the right things about Adams, even insinuating he’d like to sign the best wide receiver in football to a long-term contract.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ $50,000,000 demand from Packers this offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future has the capability to change the entire landscape of the NFL, as well as the 2022 prospects of his franchise. The stakes are highest for the Packers, who have been on the brink of the Super Bowl the last few years but just haven’t been able to make it over the hump. And that’s with Rodgers on the roster. The front office- and the fans- don’t want to imagine what life would be like without the star quarterback. That’s why the Packers agreed to at least one of Rodgers’ requests when they re-hired his former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Now, Green Bay may have to answer another demand, as reported by The Rich Eisen Show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Past Tense#American Football#Espn
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers rumors: Multiple NFL teams have extended trade offers for Packers QB, per report

Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce his plans for the 2022 NFL season, but the Packers' star quarterback is expected to inform Green Bay of his intentions soon, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, whether that be a return for the final year of his contract, a retirement, or a requested relocation. It's unclear if the Packers would even consider a trade, Russini added, but multiple teams have apparently already extended offers for the reigning MVP.
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

From Davante Adams to Za’Darius Smith to Mason Crosby, Packers face challenges beyond Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

GREEN BAY — If it feels like everything in the Green Bay Packers’ universe currently revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, well, it basically does. So while the Packers have other personnel matters to tend to beyond the status of the back-to-back NFL MVP, there are limits to what they can do until they know whether Rodgers will return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request a trade to another NFL team or call it quits.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers 2022 trade rumors: Ranking the Packers QB's 11 most logical landing spots

Aaron Rodgers is expected to inform the Packers of his 2022 plans in the near future. The longtime quarterback and reigning MVP has plenty of reason to return to Green Bay if he doesn't retire, considering the Packers -- unlike many teams -- are already on the verge of title contention. But what happens if Rodgers, even after improving his relationship with team brass, still requests a trade? Multiple teams have already extended offers for the 38-year-old signal-caller, according to ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

David Bakhtiari’s Packers future gets major update after injury-plagued season

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to keep most of their key players in town for the 2022 season, and that includes the veterans. Of course, the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are very much up in the air, but GM Brian Gutekunst provided an update on some other stars, including veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. According to Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said the Packers feel “really good” about Bakhtiari as the team’s left tackle of the future, despite the injury-riddled season he endured in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady news makes Buccaneers future even more clear

Not that fans or the Buccaneers should’ve spent much time hoping for a Tom Brady return before this point, but the long odds just became even longer. Tom Brady is almost assuredly done with the Buccaneers. Tampa fans know to never say never, but taking this pessimistic but logical view on the future will at least keep everyone from getting hurt again.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ true stance on trading Aaron Rodgers, revealed

For those expecting Aaron Rodgers to be traded away from the Green Bay Packers soon, better hold that thought for now. Based on the latest comments made by general manager Brian Gutekunst on Wednesday, they remain firm on keeping the veteran quarterback after another MVP season. The Packers are aiming to contend for the Super Bowl next season, and so parting ways with the best QB in the league is simply detrimental to that aspiration.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
NFL
FanSided

The ramifications of KC Chiefs not signing Tyrann Mathieu

It’s kind of hard to believe, but in just under a month, the NFL New Year will begin and with it will come free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs have several free agents this year, and you’ll want to keep an eye on Arrowhead Addict as we break down each free agent. But none is arguably bigger than Tyrann Mathieu.
NFL

