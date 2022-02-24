UCP Tuition Free Charter Schools Registering Now

Chicago — Students funneling into the Al Raby high school auditorium in Chicago on Tuesday had no idea that each and every one of them was about to hit the lottery. "You're going to hear from me something soon that's going to change everything," Pete Kadens, a wealthy businessman who has started three companies, told them. "Your college tuition, your room and board, your books and fees will be paid for and you will go to college for free."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO