UCP Tuition Free Charter Schools Registering Now

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imagine being told you could go to college, without having to worry about paying for tuition, books, room and board.
That dream came true for students at Morgan Park High School. It’s all thanks to a nonprofit surprising thousands of Chicago high school students this week.
CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke to students about how this will help their educational journey.
A big surprise for more than 1,100 students at Morgan Park High School. They will go to college, debt free, thanks to Hope Chicago.
“Oh my gosh, this is such a huge opportunity and I did not see it coming...
