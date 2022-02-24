ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCP Tuition Free Charter Schools Registering Now

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUCP Tuition Free Charter Schools Registering Now- UCP Charter Schools has...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cyber charter school funding serves kids

The editorial (Feb. 6, “Cyber charter school funding must change”), is nothing more than an attack on parent choice and their right to have their tax dollars follow their child to the school that best serves them. Cyber charters are not a problem to the general public; they’re...
HARRISBURG, PA
thedailytexan.com

Grant for LBJ Women’s Campaign School guarantees free tuition

This article first appeared in the Feb. 18, 2022 flipbook. Seated in the dimly lit LBJ auditorium, Amy Kroll’s eyes beamed as Hillary Clinton strolled onto the stage just days after the 2018 midterm elections to receive a public service award and share her experiences as a woman in politics. With eyes glued to the glowing stage, Kroll began to imagine helping women launch political careers.
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland.com

Register now for Parma City Schools’ grades K-7 STEM education program

PARMA, Ohio -- Providing students with 21st century skills through STEM education continues to be a priority of many school districts. This includes Parma City Schools, which for years has offered its STEM Education curriculum -- at no extra cost to families -- targeting grades K-7 at Pleasant Valley Elementary School and Greenbriar Middle School.
PARMA, OH
Dayton Daily News

Newport Aquarium offers 100% free tuition to all employees

The parent company of the Newport Aquarium located at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky says it will pay all tuition, fees and book expenses for employees who choose to further their education. Herschend Enterprises is the owner of Newport Aquarium and has 11,000 employees. The tuition offer is through...
NEWPORT, KY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Neuse Charter School earns accreditation

SMITHFIELD — Neuse Charter School has earned accreditation from Cognia, a nonprofit that provides qu... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Independent Florida Alligator

Santa Fe College creates new charter school

Santa Fe College is launching a new STEM-focused charter school at the college’s northwest campus in Fall 2023. With a $2 million grant from the State of Florida, the school will offer high school students training in information technology and health sciences, according to a press release. The college received the grant Feb. 2 as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $89 million plan to enhance workforce initiatives across the state.
SANTA FE, FL
CBS News

Every student at five Chicago high schools to get free college tuition, nonprofit says

Chicago — Students funneling into the Al Raby high school auditorium in Chicago on Tuesday had no idea that each and every one of them was about to hit the lottery. "You're going to hear from me something soon that's going to change everything," Pete Kadens, a wealthy businessman who has started three companies, told them. "Your college tuition, your room and board, your books and fees will be paid for and you will go to college for free."
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

University of Pennsylvania to launch tuition-free program for nurse practitioners

The University of Pennsylvania's nursing school in Philadelphia is launching a tuition-free program to recruit, train and deploy nurse practitioners to provide primary care in underserved communities. The Leonard A. Lauder Community Care Nurse Practitioner Program is made possible by a $125 million donation by Leonard A. Lauder, chair emeritus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Niles Daily Star

Lake Michigan College announces new free tuition program

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College announced Tuesday the creation of LMC Promise, a free tuition program for new and returning students beginning in Fall 2022. The last-dollar program covers tuition costs of eligible in-district students who are high school graduates through age 24, meaning it pays the remaining tuition costs once other grants and scholarships have been applied.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough renews 5 more charter schools

The Hillsborough County School Board renewed contracts for five more privately managed charter schools Tuesday, and this time only one received better than a C grade from the state. Combined, the schools are projected to serve 3,000 students in the coming school year, which means $21 million in state dollars...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

More Than 1,100 Students (And Parents) From Morgan Park High School Will Get Free College Tuition; ‘This Is Such A Huge Opportunity’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imagine being told you could go to college, without having to worry about paying for tuition, books, room and board. That dream came true for students at Morgan Park High School. It’s all thanks to a nonprofit surprising thousands of Chicago high school students this week. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke to students about how this will help their educational journey. A big surprise for more than 1,100 students at Morgan Park High School. They will go to college, debt free, thanks to Hope Chicago. “Oh my gosh, this is such a huge opportunity and I did not see it coming...
CHICAGO, IL

