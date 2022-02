Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Brian Graden Media has upped EVP of Development Dave Mace to President. Meanwhile, LB Horschler, who had been Executive in Charge of Production at the company for seven years before leaving for Citizen last spring, is returning in a new, larger role, as EVP of Production. Veteran executive and producer Mace is taking over full day-to-day running of the company, with all development and production reporting into him. The company’s CEO Graden will still be heavily involved but will focus more on creative as well as expanding initiatives in the documentary arena. Since joining...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO