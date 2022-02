Politics can seem like a game most of the time. The who’s-up-who’s-down, family-feud of it all often borders on the ridiculous. But some days remind you that the whole point of politics is to elect sound leaders capable of seeing us through the worst of times. And on Wednesday night, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world saw a moment that felt like it could be the start of the worst of times.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO