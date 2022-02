Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the HGTV hit series “Home Town,” have yet another addition to their growing family. The couple welcomed their second child, Mae, just a few months ago. Their first-born child, Helen, is 4-years-old and had her first piano lesson just the other day. The latest addition to the “Home Town” family is of the furry variety. The Napiers introduced their puppy, Baker, to the world yesterday (Wednesday). The pup is named after their previous dog who passed away last summer. In a touching social media post, Erin says the new pup is for Helen, who was struggling with the loss of their old dog.

