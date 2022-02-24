Delectable fried chicken joint Butchies is launching in Ealing next month
By Alice Saville
Time Out Global
1 day ago
West Londoners with fried chicken addictions to feed, your time has come: gourmet fried chicken shop Butchies is coming to Ealing next month, and it’s giving away stacks of free food to celebrate. Butchies’ new branch opens up in Ealing on...
A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
As McDonald’s frequenters know, the restaurants do not have the same menu options in the U.S. as they do in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere. This includes the vastly different breakfast menus. British McDonald’s customers were shocked on January 24th when the American fast food chain announced that bagels...
A WOMAN was left horrified after a waiter swapped her order because he wanted to “protect her slim figure.”. Taking to Reddit the diner explained that she had ordered a tasty dish at a local Mexican restaurant but was baffled when something completely different showed up. In her post,...
KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
A fan-favorite sandwich is making its return to the Subway menu! The beloved sandwich chain has officially returned the Subway Club sandwich back to menus nationwide, with a bit of an update, and Subway is celebrating the return with a new deal! According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is now made with new Choice Angus Roast Beef, which is nestled on Hearty Multigrain Bread that also boasts oven-roasted turkey and Black Forest Ham, as well as lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.
Wendy's has a monopoly on square hamburgers in the U.S., but that's a little different in Japan. Last week, McDonald's Japan unveiled the "I Feel Like I Went to New York Burgers," which feature square buns for burgers and chicken sandwiches. Each sandwich is even packed in wrappers with Pop Art-inspired illustrations.
McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
Some shoppers visit Aldi for its wide selection and low prices, while others head to the grocery chain to check out its ever-updating Aldi Finds. These limited-edition items change each week and have their own section in the store and online, prompting shoppers to return frequently to see what's new and returning. The January 2022 Aldi Finds included a ton of plant-based options, for example.
McDonald's — one of the world's most valuable brands, according to Forbes — offers varying menu items in its locations around the globe. These dishes are often developed based on each country's traditional cuisine, local consumers' tastes, and available ingredients. For example, if you ever find yourself in Japan, you can order a Gracoro Burger, which contains a deep-fried croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni, per Delish. In Malaysia, you can get your hands on a cookies and cream pie for dessert. Meanwhile, Aussies and Kiwis love to indulge in bubblegum-marshmallow McFlurries. There are currently McDonald's locations in 118 countries, according to the brand's website. In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 4 million customers per day treat themselves to "Maccy D's."
When you're in the mood for some down-home, Southern comfort food but don't have time to drive to Grandma's for her own cookin', one option is to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken. The international fast food chain, which was started in the 1950s by the famous Colonel Sanders himself, now has more than 25,000 locations around the world, and a massive fanbase to match. The chain's claim to fame is its crunchy fried chicken, of course — which is still made with its OG secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. But also boasts finger-licking sides, including crispy fries, fluffy mashed potatoes drowning in gravy, creamy coleslaw, and flaky biscuits.
Chicken fried steak is comfort food on a plate. Once fried, the crust is a beautiful golden brown and holds in a tender steak. Thanks to the hot sauce in the milk mixture and seasoned flour, this chicken fried steak does not lack flavor. You can't have chicken fried steak without gravy, and Jennifer's method is just like what grandma used to do. Using the drippings and leftover flour not only eliminates waste it also adds flavor. Now, this is a little time-consuming and messy to make, but it's well worth the effort.
Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced it was dropping three new creations for fans to celebrate six decades of taco-slinging realness. The brand added Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, and a Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada to menus. The first two are available nationwide now, while the Tortada is only being tested at California locations for the time being.
Three years after the fast-food chicken sandwich wars were first launched, Wendy's is launching yet another major play in the game. The beloved fast-food chain is set to debut The Hot Honey Duo, two entirely new takes on the chicken sandwich that includes the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, Wendy's first new breakfast item in two years.
One thing you can count on with America’s restaurant chains is that they don’t rest on their laurels. Sure, they keep their most popular menu items front and center and phase out those that don’t sell too well, but they’re also constantly attempting to bring new choices to consumers – sometimes for limited periods or […]
