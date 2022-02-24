ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers to give Packers his decision 'soon'

omahanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple teams have trade offers on the table for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN reported Thursday. The report says Rodgers will be informing the Packers "soon" of his decision, presumably...

www.omahanews.net

NFL

