A Steam sale for JRPGs is coming next month

By Rick Lane
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Valve has announced a new Steam sale for JRPGs, which will run from March 14 through to March 21. Announced via the Steamworks Development events page, Valve states that the sale is "open to games built around the JRPG style of mechanics and gameplay." It's a definition...

www.pcgamer.com

