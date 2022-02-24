ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New On3 5-star: USC WR commit Zachariah Branch

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
 1 day ago
On3 is set to release an updated overhaul of the On300 for the 2023 cycle next week. Four prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. This overhaul is annually one of the most comprehensive updates over the life of a recruiting cycle. With signing day and...

The Spun

Auburn Adding Former NFL WR To Coaching Staff

The Auburn Tigers have reportedly hired former NFL wideout Ike Hilliard as the team’s new wide receivers coach, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Hilliard spent the last two seasons as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in Pittsburgh. Before that he spent seven seasons as WRs coach in Washington, one in Buffalo and one as assistant WRs coach in Miami.
NFL
On3.com

Grambling State athletic director explains decision to hire Art Briles

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles was suddenly thrusted into the spotlight on Thursday when Grambling State announced the football program was hiring the former head coach its next offensive coordinator. The move has already created a controversy considering Briles’ involvement with a national sexual assault scandal from his tenure...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lovie Smith Names Texans Starting Quarterback Right Now

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is ready to ride with Davis Mills. And is ready for the Deshaun Watson situation to be over. Speaking to Rich Eisen, Smith admitted while no job is guaranteed in February, he has confidence that Mills will play well when the 2022 NFL season kicks off.
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
On3.com

Eric Musselman gives interesting response on Davonte Davis technical

In the final seconds of Arkansas’ 82-74 road win over Florida, guard Davonte Davis dunked and received a technical foul for his celebration. Despite the late chance for the Gators at the free throw line, Davis made up for his mental lapse by grabbing a defensive rebound and making two more free throws in the remaining 19 seconds.
BASKETBALL
Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
