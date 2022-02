Kellan Grady played out of position in Kentucky Basketball’s last two games, sliding over from the three to the two due to injuries in the backcourt. With Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington out, Grady and Davion Mintz took on new challenges in Washington and Wheeler’s starting spots. Grady and Mintz played around 39 minutes per game in wins over tournament teams in Alabama and LSU. For Grady, the new position and ballhandling opened new avenues to score.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO