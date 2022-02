Catholic elementary and high schools across the state are planning to lift mask requirements for students on March 7. The decision to nix the mandate on March 7 will allow schools a two-week buffer since the end of February break, which starts on Feb. 21, to help avoid an influx of COVID-19 cases as students return to classes, according to Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.

