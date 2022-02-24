MAP: Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Another Broken Egg Cafe renovations

Are you looking for restaurants in Sugar Land or Missouri City that are now open or opening soon? Check out the newest restaurants in the area or several coming soon below. Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain bought the last remaining pad site in Fort Bend Town Center 1, a 27-acre property owned by NewQuest Properties with 180,000 square feet, including a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store anchor. Dutch Bros will break ground on the 1.23-acre site before mid-March, building its prototype design–an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-thru lanes. The coffee brand has more than 470 corporate-owned locations in 11 states.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO