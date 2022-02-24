ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAP: Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Another Broken Egg Cafe renovations

By Holly Galvan
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy. The following projects have been filed in the past week through the Texas Department of Licensing...

Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land coworking space holds groundbreaking ceremony, schedules Q4 completion date

Construction on a new Sugar Land collaborative coworking space is now officially underway. A 22,000-square-foot, three-floor development at 6920 Brisbane Court, Sugar Land, held its official groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 25. According to the owners, real estate organization The Seth Brothers Team, the estimated completion date for the project is the fourth quarter of 2022.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy City Council kicks off $33M mobility package

The city of Katy will spend $33 million on nine transportation projects over the next three years that aim to increase mobility, decrease congestion and prepare for growth, officials said. On Jan. 10, Katy City Council approved a $33 million transportation package funded by Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

'A massive change': Thousands of acres under development for residential, commercial uses along FM 1486 in Magnolia

Residential and commercial projects, ranging from a 29-acre mixed-use site to a 5,700-acre master-planned community, are slated for thousands of undeveloped acres along the FM 1486 corridor in western Montgomery County in the coming years. The increase in development along the highway could bring growth and prosperity to the unincorporated...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 249, Grand Parkway direct connectors on track for summer opening

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is finishing columns, beams and decks for its project to add four direct connectors between Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in Tomball. Once completed, northbound drivers on the tolled lanes of Hwy. 249 will be able to enter eastbound and westbound Grand Parkway lanes, and those traveling east or west on the Grand Parkway will have direct access to southbound Hwy. 249 tolled lanes.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 6 businesses in Katy now open, coming soon

Interested in finding out what businesses have recently opened or are coming soon in Katy? Check out the latest community news below. The Perfect Round will be opening a new location in Fulshear in mid- to late March. It will be located at 6619 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Ste. 200, Fulshear. The Perfect Round is an indoor golf simulation with craft beer and cocktails. Each golf bay can hold six players. There will also be locations in Sugar Land and Conroe. No phone number was available as of press time. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: EVO Entertainment to open in Southlake Town Square; 2 new major developments coming to Houston Spaceport and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 25. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 23-24. Dallas-Fort Worth. The 70,000-square-foot entertainment center will contain seven dine-in movie theaters, a rock climbing wall, bumper cars, an arcade,...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 8 restaurants in Sugar Land and Missouri City now open, coming soon

Are you looking for restaurants in Sugar Land or Missouri City that are now open or opening soon? Check out the newest restaurants in the area or several coming soon below. Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain bought the last remaining pad site in Fort Bend Town Center 1, a 27-acre property owned by NewQuest Properties with 180,000 square feet, including a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store anchor. Dutch Bros will break ground on the 1.23-acre site before mid-March, building its prototype design–an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-thru lanes. The coffee brand has more than 470 corporate-owned locations in 11 states.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Frisco Brewing Company to bring city's first brewery to The Rail District; Brio Italian Grille closes in The Woodlands Mall and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 23. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 21-22. Dallas-Fort Worth. A name and new details on the first brewery in Frisco have been revealed. Greater Houston. The Woodlands...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Houston

TxDOT seeking community input on proposed FM 1314 improvements through Feb. 28

The Texas Department of Transportation will be collecting community input until Feb. 28 on a proposed project that would replace the existing center turn lane on FM 1314 with a raised median between Ferne Drive and South Loop 494. The project is expected to go out for bids this summer and will take an estimated 1.5 years to complete once construction begins. To submit feedback, visit www.txdot.gov.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodforest National Bank opens rebuilt location in Conroe

Woodforest National Bank opened its rebuilt flagship location at 400 W. Davis St., Conroe, on Feb. 14, according to a Feb. 22 news release. The mixed-use business center and bank branch spans 32,800 square feet and will have the bank’s full-service retail branch on the first floor and its commercial banking team on the second floor, which is still under construction.
CONROE, TX
