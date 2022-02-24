ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free The Crossroads Center Playground Already! [OPINION]

By Dave Overlund
 4 days ago
It's been a slow trickle but we are finally approaching something vaguely resembling normal when it comes to the pandemic. Most businesses have been fully open for quite some time and restrictions are being lifted around the country. With that being said, it is time to open the Crossroads...

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

