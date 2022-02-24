Stephen Sondheim life in pictures

Joe Wright gives "Cyrano de Bergerac" a timely, smartly conceived refresh with "Cyrano," his adaptation of an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play. In 2019, writer Erica Schmidt staged a production starring her husband, Peter Dinklage, in the title role, adding music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band the National. In Wright's screen version of that show, the director evinces the same sensitivity he's brought to such films as "Pride & Prejudice," "Atonement" and "Anna Karenina," bringing a newfound sense of spontaneity and freedom to his distinctive jewel-box aesthetic.
