Update: Wednesday, February 23, at 12:20 p.m.: Adam McKay reiterated that he “fucked up” by not telling Will Ferrell first about casting John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss in Winning Time in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the casting happened “at this weird moment where Will and I weren’t exactly hugging each other, even though there was nothing that terrible.” McKay says that Reilly is the one who let Ferrell know that he was offered the Buss role. “Will is one of my best friends, Adam is one of my best friends, I was delighted to get the job, and that’s all I really have to say,” is all that Reilly really said. It’s all giving “high-school play callback” drama.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO