Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho are set to do battle at AEW Revolution, and Kingston is looking for the Jericho that his “close friend” Triple H hated to show up. Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Kingston and Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation, during which a match was set between them at the PPV. During the promo, Kingston said he wanted the best version of Jericho and name-dropped the WWE executive whom Jericho famously faced at WrestleMania 18 and butted heads with in WWE at the time.

