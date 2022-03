According to the statement provided by Chainalysis, the deal is a part of BNY Mellon’s strategy to develop cryptocurrency services for its clients. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (or BNY Mellon), the world’s largest asset and wealth management provider, has partnered with Chainalysis, a provider of blockchain data and analysis to governments, banks, and businesses worldwide. Within the deal, BNY Mellon will employ compliance software provided by Chainalysis to improve its risk management program. With the tools provided by Chainalysis, the bank will be able to monitor its customers’ crypto assets.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO