ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

1918 — The first neutral site game in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Thursday 2/24/22

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside, as if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.
NHL
theScore

Senators' White to make season debut vs. Canadiens

Ottawa Senators forward Colin White is set to make his season debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed, according to The Athletic's Ian Mendes. White has been sidelined since October due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered during a preseason game. He centered the team's...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Quebec City#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens
NHL

Preview: Red Wings face Avalanche for Black History Night on Wednesday

The Detroit Red Wings will return to action on Wednesday, hosting one of the top teams in the NHL on Hockey is For Everyone: Black History Night at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will look to even the season series against Colorado, after the Avalanche bested the Red Wings, 7-3, on Dec. 10 at Ball Arena. The Avs combined for six goals in the first two periods and had 14 players tally at least one point in the game.
SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
97.3 ESPN

4 Philadelphia Flyers That Could Be on the Move at NHL Trade Deadline

One player we all know Philadelphia Flyers fans will have their eye on leading up to the March 21 NHL trade deadline is captain Claude Giroux. The 34-year old has a no-movement clause, but is expected to waive that if the team can find a deal with the right team, who would like to add his 16 goals and 38 points in 48 games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

AHL notebook: Goalies who could move before NHL Trade Deadline

Annunen, Delia, Pickard among group that may be dealt or recalled. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is March 21 at 3 p.m. ET, less than four weeks away. That means NHL scouts are a regular sight in the American Hockey League, looking to find young talent to acquire. NHL teams with Stanley Cup hopes are trying to determine who they can afford to lose in a trade, and if there is an AHL veteran who might be a thrifty trade acquisition for the NHL stretch run.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
NHL
NHL

Laine scores again, Blue Jackets top Panthers for fourth straight win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Patrik Laine scored to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Laine has scored 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) during his streak, which is the longest active...
HOCKEY
Detroit News

Red Wings excited about hosting high-flying, Original-Six Maple Leafs

Detroit — Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada airing the game, and against the Toronto Maple Leafs. What more could a Red Wings fan want?. For the second time in about a month, the Wings and Leafs will meet at Little Caesars Arena on arguably the best night of the week for hockey,
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Oilers goalie problems, and Canadiens win again

Huge two points for the Kings on Wednesday night as they were 3-2 winners against the Arizona Coyotes. Arvidssoon scored two goals in the win, including the game-winning goal with less than three minutes to playa in regulation. Arvidsson was one of the Kings’ big offseason moves and he now has 15 goals on the season. This has been Arvidsson’s most productive season in four years.
NHL
NHL

Bunting fined $2,000 for actions in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment), the National Hockey League announced today. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an...
NHL
theScore

Report: Habs planning aggressive approach to free agency

The Montreal Canadiens stepped way out of the box earlier this month when they hired the inexperienced Martin St. Louis as interim head coach, and it appears their creative approach is here to stay. The Habs will continue to shy away from the typical rebuild model and are planning to...
NHL
NHL

Rangers-Penguins; Golden Knights-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with games he is looking forward to that weekend. New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, SN1, NHL LIVE) This should be a...
NHL
NHL

Lightning ready for their first outdoor game in 2022 NHL Stadium Series

NASHVILLE -- Every year for as long as Steven Stamkos can remember, his parents threw him a birthday party on a frozen pond near his home in Markham, Ontario. The invitations were simple and straightforward: Wear your long-johns, bring your skates and stick, and be ready to play. "I mean,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy