The feeling was admittedly bittersweet following the Rolex 24 At Daytona, but it was also met with optimism for a bright future ahead. After leading much of the first six hours in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class during last month’s race, a mechanical issue sent the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 to the garage for repairs. Finding themselves quickly down six laps, drivers Jarett Andretti, Josh Burdon, Rasmus Lindh and Gabby Chaves toiled through the night to claw back within a lap of the class leaders heading into the decisive final six hours.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO