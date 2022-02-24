How Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples Hope to Build LSU Secondary in 2022

As the Tigers look to recover from their defensive struggles in 2021, this revamped coaching staff has high hopes going into spring. Adding two talented defensive back coaches in Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks, the two will look to bring back the “DBU” swagger to Death Valley.

Steeples will be handling the cornerbacks while Cooks will handle the load of the safeties. The defensive back duo has lofty expectations heading into their first season together, but after attacking the transfer portal and signing elite talent to their 2022 class, they have the chance to exceed their goals.

Cooks has a strong history of working with head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. Developing a relationship with Kelly while in South Bend made for an easy decision to take his coaching style to Baton Rouge.

“I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to be at Notre Dame with Coach Kelly the last two years,” Cooks said. “When he took the LSU job, he reached out to me and obviously with our history of working together, told me that LSU has any and everything as far as resources available to build a program back to what they want it to be. He wanted me to come in and be someone that understands his program. Understands what he’s trying to build here.”

The transition could have gone a little smoother Cooks admitted. Immediately upon taking the gig, Cooks had to hit the recruiting trail to secure talent for the offseason, something he hasn’t had to do as a newly named coach. Cooks joked about the highs and lows of his transition to LSU.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and this was probably by far the most bizarre,” Cooks said Wednesday on his transition. “I’ve never taken a job and felt like I had to hit the ground running. Catching up with the recruiting… Though it’s been an awesome transition and I’m happy to be here.”

For Steeples, the expectations are high and he understands that with LSU having such a rich history of cornerbacks. Taking over for Corey Raymond, it’s tremendous shoes to fill, but after a great transition period and time to recruit, Steeples is more than prepared to bring that swagger back to Tiger Stadium.

Working alongside Cooks throughout the offseason, the two have bonded and gotten a better feel for what each expects on the gridiron. Taking recruiting trips together and landing standout defensive backs, it’s been quite the last few weeks for the two.

“My first trip recruiting was with Coach Kerry Cooks,” Steeples said. “We got to kind of trip through Dallas and check out the area. The best part about being at this level is there is so many guys that have experience, and at a school like LSU, if you’re here you’ve had some success. So being able to feed off of their recruiting experience.”

Taking visits together and growing their relationship before spring gave the two a chance to gain a better understanding of what each expects from their players. With only two returning corners and a handful of fresh faces in the secondary for the Tigers, the eagerness of the players is what took Steeples by surprise.

Having a new coaching staff and many transfers in this secondary really allows both Steeples and Cooks to take a fresh approach, something the players are already embracing.

“Their eagerness stands out. I think there’s an eagerness to learn, an eagerness to make an impression,” Steeples said. “Whatever you want to be you’re allowed to be. I’m not going to label you as anything other than what you show me to be. That's liberating to know you got that clean slate.”

It’s been a complete overhaul for the secondary. From landing elite transfers to a whole new coaching staff, it’s been a significant change within this locker room. Steeples has a tremendous challenge ahead of him in shaking back from last season, but he feels more than comfortable in achieving their goals with this cornerbacks group.

“The biggest thing is ownership,” Steeples said. “I myself have had to become a better coach, but ownership from the players and understanding the role that they have in their own success and the success they have around them. I think when you invest more into something, you care more about it and handle it with a little more care. So, I think the biggest thing for our turnaround was ownership and then just developing the total person.”

The transfer portal has set this defensive back group up for success. Landing two SEC standouts and All-Big 12 selection Jarrick Bernard-Converse from Oklahoma State, the talent pool is deep for the Tigers. Cooks has a history with Bernard-Converse, even recruiting him out of high school. Understanding the ins and outs of his players will put this squad in position to succeed sooner rather than later.

“I actually recruited [Bernard-Converse] when I was coaching the secondary at Oklahoma,” Cooks said. “I just remember a humble young man. A young man that had a desire to want to be the best. And you look at the history of what he’s done when he was at Oklahoma State… The one thing that we knew that we needed was leadership… That’s what he provided.”

Steeples and Cooks have their work cut out for them in this LSU secondary, but the addition of high-caliber transfers and brilliant defensive minds on this staff is a recipe for success. As the two get their first spring camp under their belt, the Tigers are in good hands to get their “DBU” style of play back in Death Valley.