Red Wings fall at home to the Avalanche

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere – not only for his central role in the legendary rivalry with the Colorado Avalanche, but for his spectacular Stanley Cup winning goal in Game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals.
Later tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup that will welcome Darren Helm back to Hockeytown. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and removed center Carter Rowney from injured reserve.
DETROIT — Playing without first-line center Nathan MacKinnon hasn’t been a detriment for the Avalanche. Following Wednesday’s 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena, the Avs improved to 12-2-1 in the 15 games MacKinnon has missed this season. He was scratched for precautionary reasons against the Red Wings with a minor lower-body injury.
There is still a long way to go in the NHL regular season, but each game is now becoming more important with every passing day. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night and both teams can use two points to continue their playoff push. Colorado...
The Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (37-10-4) Friday at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Jets vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Winnipeg lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in...
WATCH: Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic talks to WXYZ's Brad Galli about feeling at home with Detroit, and living near family and friends. The netminder is proving Steve Yzerman right after the trade with the Hurricanes.
A hodgepodge starting lineup kicked off a bounce-back effort for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Detroit. Usual fourth-line player Darren Helm centered top-line duo Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. It was Helm’s first game in the Red Wings’ arena as a visitor. The 35-year-old center spent parts of 14 seasons in Detroit before joining the Avalanche on a one-year deal in July.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar has high praise for Seider; Larkin's status unknown for Saturday's showdown with Toronto. As important as it is to have dangerous offensive players, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill knows having reliable blueliners is equally important to the Red Wings playing a winning brand of hockey.
Nick Schmaltz scored two goals and Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead the host Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona, which avenged a 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights in the first...
Here’s a take before the Tuesday NHL Takeaways section: the Senators often aren’t getting their money’s worth with costly players. Most obviously, they’re dropping almost $11 million on the dubious duo of Matt Murray and Nikita Zaitsev. While I have plenty of time for Brady Tkachuk and his antics, it sure feels like he’ll need time to “grow into” his $8.33+ million cap hit.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending...
NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne watched his No. 35 rise to the rafters before the Nashville Predators played the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, then waved to the roaring, adoring crowd. He was more than a great goalie. He was more than the "best Pred ever," as Predators president...
The Dallas Stars are continuing to make changes to their roster this season. On Friday, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the club has reassigned forward Tanner Kero to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kero, 29, has earned three assists (0-3=3)...
After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon will return from a one-game injury absence and play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Ball Arena. MacKinnon, who was scratched from Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Detroit for precautionary reasons stemming from a minor lower-body injury, was cleared after Friday’s morning skate, coach Jared Bednar said.
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed home their old friend Darren Helm, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to going to Colorado, Helm spent 14 seasons in Hockeytown. During the 1st period, the Red Wings posted “Welcome Back, Darren” on the scoreboard and Helm acknowledged the...
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. Mayo, 25, has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut in a game against Edmonton on Oct. 21.
