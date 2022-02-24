ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's Bostic open to four or more hikes this year if high inflation persists

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRcRM_0eO0JQKJ00

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to raise U.S. interest rates four or more times this year if high inflation persists, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday, in a further sign that policymakers are becoming increasingly leery inflation will not begin to abate soon.

"The data may come in perhaps more pessimistic in terms of how well we are doing on inflation and if it does I'm going to move my view, maybe 4 (hikes), and depending on how things go it may be more than that," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by the Atlanta Fed.

Bostic's latest comments comes two weeks after he said that he was leaning towards an outlook of supporting four interest rate increase compared to his assessment in December that three would be needed in 2022.

The central bank is gearing up for an interest rate liftoff at its next meeting on March 15-16 as it begins a tightening cycle amid inflation that is at a 40-year high and a tight labor market.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said she expects the central bank will need to raise rates at least four times this year, and likely more, to stop high inflation from getting worse. She previously forecast three rate increases. read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could complicate matters and Fed officials will be sifting through the economic and financial impacts on the global and U.S. economy, Bostic said, although he added his expectation at the moment is that he doesn't see it impacting a March liftoff. read more

"We'll just have to see where things go. I know that we've seen over the last several weeks that oil prices have risen dramatically, as have natural gas, and that could have ripples. We are just going to have to monitor that very closely," Bostic said.

On the Fed's plans for its balance sheet, Bostic said he wants to see the central bank raising rates a couple of times before it begins to reduce it "as aggressively as possible."

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#U S Economy#Russia#Federal Reserve Bank#The Federal Reserve#Atlanta Federal Reserve#The Atlanta Fed#San Francisco Fed Bank
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy