It was a rough start for stocks. January was the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020. Lately I’ve been fielding more calls from clients about what do with their stock investments. Some are worried they will lose the gains they built up over the years. Others may be getting closer to retirement and not sure if they want to be in the stock market. For these investors, I am sharing with them another option: a put option, that is.

MARKETS ・ 21 DAYS AGO