Red Wings fall at home to the Avalanche

DETROIT — Playing without first-line center Nathan MacKinnon hasn’t been a detriment for the Avalanche. Following Wednesday’s 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena, the Avs improved to 12-2-1 in the 15 games MacKinnon has missed this season. He was scratched for precautionary reasons against the Red Wings with a minor lower-body injury.
There is still a long way to go in the NHL regular season, but each game is now becoming more important with every passing day. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night and both teams can use two points to continue their playoff push. Colorado...
The Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (37-10-4) Friday at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Jets vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Winnipeg lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in...
The Buffalo Sabres have alternated goalies for their last nine games but that pattern ends tonight in Montreal. The team's No. 1 defenseman, who sat out Sunday's 7-3 loss in Columbus due to lower-body soreness, returned to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center and is likely to return when the Sabres open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Montreal.
WATCH: Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic talks to WXYZ's Brad Galli about feeling at home with Detroit, and living near family and friends. The netminder is proving Steve Yzerman right after the trade with the Hurricanes.
A hodgepodge starting lineup kicked off a bounce-back effort for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Detroit. Usual fourth-line player Darren Helm centered top-line duo Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. It was Helm’s first game in the Red Wings’ arena as a visitor. The 35-year-old center spent parts of 14 seasons in Detroit before joining the Avalanche on a one-year deal in July.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar has high praise for Seider; Larkin's status unknown for Saturday's showdown with Toronto. As important as it is to have dangerous offensive players, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill knows having reliable blueliners is equally important to the Red Wings playing a winning brand of hockey.
Nick Schmaltz scored two goals and Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead the host Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona, which avenged a 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights in the first...
The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal of a four-round shootout, helping the Nashville Predators cap a night to remember by beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday. The Predators began the evening by honoring. Granlund improved to 2 of 2 in shootouts this season, sending...
The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche will not play in Wednesday’s contest with the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury. MacKinnon was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate and according to the team he is sitting out...
Ottawa Senators forward Colin White is set to make his season debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed, according to The Athletic's Ian Mendes. White has been sidelined since October due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered during a preseason game. He centered the team's...
NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne watched his No. 35 rise to the rafters before the Nashville Predators played the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, then waved to the roaring, adoring crowd. He was more than a great goalie. He was more than the "best Pred ever," as Predators president...
After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
It could be a case of too little, too late for the Montreal Canadiens, who are on fire, but their fans have got to love the way the team is playing under new head coach Martin St. Louis. The Canadiens went 0-3 in St. Louis’ first three games as the...
The Dallas Stars are continuing to make changes to their roster this season. On Friday, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the club has reassigned forward Tanner Kero to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kero, 29, has earned three assists (0-3=3)...
Kings, Ducks resume Freeway Face-Off series; Blues look to stay hot against Sabres. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Friday. Makar hopes to extend point streak. Cale...
NASHVILLE -- The NHL never had a woman resurface the ice at an outdoor event until Friday, when it had two do it at the same time. Ali Murdock and Francesca Ranieri drove the machines before the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning practiced for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, TVAS2).
