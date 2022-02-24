ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Behringer unveils an Oberheim OB-Xa-inspired desktop synth and a $99 version of the Sequential Prophet VS

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBehringer’s UB-Xa - a reboot of the classic Oberheim OB-Xa synth - has been in development for a tortuously long time. We were told it was “nearly ready” as long ago as 2020, and then came the news that it was being beta tested in 2021, but that was before it...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more

Nothing is more essential to any vocalist or live performer than a microphone that properly captures the sound projected into it. Moreso is a mic capable of enhancing that audio as it passes through. There are, of course, different kinds of mics used for a myriad of recording purposes, but Universal Audio’s SD-1 standard dynamic microphone covers plenty of bases. If you’re in the market for a well-rounded mic for your personal studio or performance setup, look no further than this one. Let’s check it out!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Steam Deck designers promise they included as much battery as physically possible

Steam Deck designers Greg Coomer and Jay Shaw recently spoke with PC Gamer about the console and one of its most talked about features, the battery life. According to the recent iFixit Steam Deck teardown video, the battery is a 40Wh (5,313mAh) and boasts an ‘L’-shaped design, which allows it to fit in an otherwise awkward position. When asked about why that was the case Coomer responded: “We basically put as much battery as we possibly could into a device of this size, given everything else that has to fit into it.”
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PlayStation VR2 Headset Design Revealed, Matches PS5 Nicely

Sony on Tuesday gave us our first look at the next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset and acknowledged that it was "inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products." The device's name was revealed last month, while the PSVR2 Sense controllers were shown off nearly a year ago. The new...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Prophet#Oberheim Ob Xa#Sequential#Synth#The Ub Xa#Musicradar#Computer Music
Gadget Flow

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion

Pick up a microphone for your home studio, but it just isn’t making the cut? Perhaps an audio mixer or interface can help. Luckily, there’s one available for an affordable price that can make quite a difference. Introducing the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface. This nifty recording device makes it easy to connect your microphone or instrument and provides plenty of power and capability. Want to know a little more about it? That’s what we’re here for. Let’s check it out!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
inputmag.com

How to fix your MacBook's Bluetooth battery drain with macOS Monterey 12.2.1

Has your MacBook been sucking down battery at an alarming rate when it’s in sleep mode? Apple has just released a fix for the power loss with the latest macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update. Per Apple, the battery issue is only for Intel-based MacBooks. “macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

3D Print a Steam Deck: Valve Releases Official CAD Files

One of the most-anticipated products of the year, Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC won't ship for months and will cost you at least $399. However, if you don't have the money or patience, you can 3D print a non-working Steam Deck right now. Today, Valve posted CAD files of the outside of the Steam Deck on its GitLab page for anyone to download.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2 development board launches

Adafruit has announced the launch of a new addition to their range of Feather development boards. Making the new Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2 board available to purchase priced at $19.95. The refresh design builds on the original Adafruit HUZZAH32 ESP32 Feather offering a more up-to-date version which moves on from the obsolete CP2104 to the new CP2012N.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple AR/VR headset to feature Micro OLED displays, rumor claims

Apple’s new product category, the upcoming AR/VR headset, has been in the rumor mill for over a year, and the latest rumor claims that it will have micro OLED displays. According to the latest rumors, Apple could equip its upcoming headset with micro OLED displays, and we also hear some news about Samsung wanting to enter into the AR/VR headset space.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Amazon Halo View vs. Fitbit Inspire 2

Want to keep things simple but efficient? The Fitbit Inspire 2 might be right up your alley. This fitness tracker might be small and unassuming, but it's mighty powerful with tons of activity/health tracking perks. You'll get nearly two weeks of battery life out of it, too. Are you seeking...
NFL
TechRadar

Oppo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC and second-gen Enco X buds launched in China

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced a slew of products at an event that concluded late last evening. As promised earlier, apart from announcing the flagship phone Oppo Find X5 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has also unveiled its first-ever tablet Oppo Tab and a pair of TWS earbuds called Oppo Enco Buds 2 as well.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Get This Versatile HP Chromebook for $120 Off

If you primarily use your computer for surfing the web, you don't necessarily need an ultrapowerful pricey laptop. Chromebooks are a simple, accessible and -- most importantly -- affordable no-frills alternative that give you only the specs and features you need to take care of basic work online. And right now, this HP Chromebook 14b is even more affordable. It's currently $120 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $350, matching the lowest price we've seen on this model.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Microsoft adds tablet-optimized taskbar to latest Windows 11 test build

Microsoft is continuing to add back into Windows tablet- and touch-optimized features with its latest Windows 11 Dev Channel test build. In addition to a new tablet-optimized taskbar, Build 22563, released on February 24, includes more dynamic content in Widgets and a new group policy aimed at IT admins in education, along with other fixes and updates.
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Q Acoustics Q Active 400 Speakers wireless audio system has 6 amplifiers and 6 drivers

Deliver uncompromised hi-fi sound at home with the Q Acoustics Q Active 400 Speakers wireless audio system. It provides a dynamic widescreen soundstage, thanks to the 6 digitally controlled amplifiers and 6 drivers. Moreover, this wireless audio system features a rear-firing concealed subwoofer to deliver deep, powerful bass. All the while, these high-quality speakers sport a sleek, minimalist design that’s easy to position and fit into your home decor. Furthermore, these speakers offer true wireless connectivity from multiple streaming services, including Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and UPnP. In fact, you can integrate this set to your TV, games console, and more for a wireless, music streaming system. Finally, available in black and white, this set complements all home interiors.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy