ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Letter: On EV charging

ncadvertiser.com
 1 day ago

In a recent letter, Bill LaVelle reviewed all of the issues surrounding the mining of minerals for electric vehicle batteries as well as their manufacturing and disposal costs but curiously not the fact that many of these battery components are recyclable. A fair comparison...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

New EV charging station taps streetlights in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new electric vehicle charging station that promises to expand access to clean-energy transportation was unveiled Thursday in Charlotte’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The PoleVolt station, which was developed by a public-private partnership that included the city, UNC Charlotte and Duke Energy, taps into streetlights to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Government Technology

Ultra-Fast EV Charging Is Actually Cheaper Than Slower Versions

The future of public charging for electric vehicles is “ultra high speed.” Oh, and it’s also the cheaper option. As states across the nation begin drafting, or putting the final touches on, plans to locate and develop electric vehicle charging stations along highly traveled corridors, experts say ultra high-speed charging — a level that generally provides 20 miles of range per minute of charging — is what drivers and car companies expect; and it can also be the more affordable option.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Mining Equipment#Oil Drilling#Vehicles#Ev
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Phys.org

Catalyst turns carbon dioxide into gasoline 1,000 times more efficiently

Engineers working to reverse the proliferation of greenhouse gases know that in addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions we will also need to remove carbon dioxide from power plant fumes or from the skies. But, what do we do with all that captured carbon? Matteo Cargnello, a chemical engineer at Stanford University, is working to turn it into other useful chemicals, such as propane, butane or other hydrocarbon fuels that are made up of long chains of carbon and hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
Shore News Network

Emissions Increased In States That Closed Nuclear Plants

Greenhouse gas emissions have surged in multiple Northeast states that shuttered nuclear power plants since 2019, Politico reported. The states — Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania — closed down the zero-emissions nuclear reactors in recent years, even as they announced ambitious pledges to transition away from fossil fuels, according to Politico. Since 2019, carbon dioxide emissions, caused by burning fossil fuels like petroleum, coal and natural gas, have increased 15%, 12% and 3% in New York, New England and Pennsylvania respectively, federal data showed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Charging Station Locations a Big Obstacle to EVs (Podcast)

Electric vehicles, or EVs, represent one of the most promising climate change solutions. But is America ready?. Listen here and subscribe to Parts Per Billion on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Megaphone, or Audible. To get the country ready, President Biden and Democrats in Congress gave states more than...
CARS
insideevs.com

EV Charging Infrastructure Series Episode 1: Electrify America

InsideEVs is proud to present this bonus mid-week episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the Podcast regularly covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
CARS
Port Townsend Leader

Charging stations are needed at local schools | Letter to the editor

As the natural world is increasingly threatened by issues such as global warming, air and water pollution, and over-hunting and fishing, more and more citizens are becoming concerned and taking action to stop the degradation of the planet. This positive change is especially prevalent here in Jefferson County. One major...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
The Press

EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy