San Francisco's Russian-speaking community tries to foster peace as crisis erupts in Ukraine

As the whole world watches Russia attack Ukraine , for a large segment of the Bay Area's population, the conflict hits close to home.

The Bay Area has one of the largest Russian immigrant communities in the United States, with an estimated 75,000 Russian speakers. And a good portion of those are Russian Jews who immigrated to the United States decades ago, from the former Soviet Union , and still have ties to Ukraine, as well as Russia.

"Back then it was one country," said Rabbi Shimon Margolin, Executive Director of the Russian-speaking Jewish Community of SF Bay Area , who has family in Ukraine. "Now we have members of both countries."

Last week, life was business as usual for those in Ukraine. "People are still going to work, people are still sitting in the cafes, what I gather from my family, life is pretty much the same," he said.

Margolin has family in Ukraine. But all of that normalcy changed this week as Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched an attack against the country.

Now, Ukraine is on the minds of most of the community in San Francisco, and is particularly difficult for some who don’t wish their identity to be tied to a country known for being an aggressor.

"I believe the people of America are very good at separating the country of origin as opposed to what you are doing here in America," he said.

While the conflict is just beginning, Margolin is making an effort to foster a sense of peace for his community.

"And you pray. This is our approach for everything," he said. He hopes this approach will help keep the Russian-speaking community together in the Bay Area.