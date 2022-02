FORT MYERS, Fla. -- This time of year, MassLive would normally be bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of Red Sox spring training, reporting on everything from tight hamstrings to which players showed up in the best shape of their lives. But the ongoing MLB lockout, which has shown no real signs of ending soon, means that’s not happening. While some Sox coaches, staffers and minor leaguers are getting some work done at Fenway South, no one on the 40-man roster is allowed in the complex. Needless to say, jetBlue Park and the complex around it are much quieter than in normal years.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO