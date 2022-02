On a typical laundry day on the island, my neighbors’ teenage daughter-in-law can be heard blasting Karol G’s “Bichota” from her loudspeakers as she line-dries linens in the sun. She is usually quiet and demure, but when this song comes on, she gains sass and control. When she isn't regurgitating the Colombian hitmaker’s song word-for-word, she plays homegrown artists like Tokischa and, her new favorite, Yailin La Más Viral. In the Dominican Republic, the latter is a dembow star on the rise; in the rest of the world, she’s the alleged homewrecker who took Anuel AA away from Karol G.

