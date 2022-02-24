'Lawnmower Man' Returns To Ballard Neighborhood: 'It’s Out of Control'

Photo: Getty Images

Neighbors in Ballard are frustrated after someone called the "Lawnmower Man" has found a new place in the area, according to KOMO .

Reporters say Charles Woodward has brought a brand new set of lawnmowers to the corner of 8th Avenue NW and NW 64th Street, cluttering the sidewalk of the busy residential neighborhood. He's also accused of blasting loud bass music at all hours of the day.

“It’s out of control,” James Kincaid , who owns The Blue Glass Restaurant and Bar, told reporters. "It’s not good for our business it deters our customers from wanting to just walk up the street."

It's been a few months since neighbors in the area last heard of Woodward. KOMO says volunteers with "We Heart Seattle" convinced him to dump his old lawnmowers and move into housing. Then, a wrench got thrown into those plans.

“Turns out the person who was managing his housing portfolio was fired from the housing project,” according to Andrea Suarez , We Heart's founder. "He was so mad, so frustrated, I told him we were just going to start over." She also claims Woodward is driving a truck for them at $22 an hour, calling him a work-in-progress.

Despite We Heart's best intentions, however, neighbors in the area say they're still upset over the constant disruptions.

You can read more about this situation here .