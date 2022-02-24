Andy Cohen Says He “Maybe Hates” 1 Or 2 Of The Real Housewives, But Puts Up With Them For The Sake Of Good TV

While Andy Cohen is highly blessed when it comes to Bravo, let’s be honest – his job doesn’t sound all that easy. Imagine trying to manage dozens of housewives across multiple franchises for YEARS. He has previously admitted that he isn’t as heavy handed in the casting process as he used to be. But I think it’s safe to say Andy has plenty of pull at the network. So I would think it would behoove a smart housewife to stay on his good side.

But some housewives probably didn’t get the memo. As reported by Heavy , Andy gave us a little tease on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live . In a segment called “Ask Andy,” he had to answer one fan’s burning question. They asked, “Do you have Housewives that you hate as much as we do but you keep them on for good TV?” Andy confessed, “Maybe one or two.” Unfortunately for us, he wouldn’t elaborate. But that won’t stop us from speculating!

One housewife he had a notorious falling out with was Carole Radziwill . She appeared on Real Housewives of New York for 6 seasons. And the two were supposedly close off camera. But once she left in 2018, she told “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” that Andy stopped inviting her to his Christmas parties. She said that since then, they have only exchanged a few words, all from a distance.

In fact, Andy previously admitted that Carole is no longer “the person I used to know.” And around the time that Carole left RHONY , she took to Instagram with some cryptic words. She wrote in her stories, “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay.”

In Dave Quinn’s housewives tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé , Andy clearly took offense to Carole’s words. He explained, “Carole’s post basically implied that she was leaving a really toxic situation.” He added, “It really rubbed me the wrong way because I really felt like I had changed her life.”

The fight escalated when Carole caught wind of his remarks. She tweeted , “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100 million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted.” She also claimed that “Andy went ballistic” about her interview for the book. She allegedly told him not to contract her again. Said Andy, “And I haven’t.”

Another possible housewife on Andy’s shit list might be Kelly Dodd . The controversial Real Housewives of Orange County really did herself in when she started making offensive comments about the pandemic . On her podcast, Kelly said that Andy “came after” her for those remarks. She also revealed that Bravo fined her $16k for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat at her bachelorette party. Needless to say, she was axed shortly after all that went down.

A personal favorite possibility of mine would be none other than Danielle Staub . She certainly brought a high level of drama to Real Housewives of New Jersey , but her time on the show got exceedingly toxic. While she was only full time on seasons 1 and 2, she ultimately made a cameo on season 10 that was the nail in the coffin.

During a heated fight, she pulled Margaret Josephs’ ponytail and then it was curtains for Danielle. No one would film with her and could you blame them? She later had a case of sour grapes and accused Bravo of “glorifying criminals.”

Finally, one fan claims that during Andy’s book tour in 2021, he revealed the housewife that was hardest to handle. He allegedly named Jill Zarin , an OG RHONY cast member. Probably not a surprise to Jill, who complained to Andy after her daughter Ally Shaprio wasn’t included in a special WWHL episode featuring multiple kids from the franchises. But ultimately, it seems like Andy hasn’t totally given up on Jill. She’s been cast on season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip .

I bet there are more than just one or two. Because I could think of at least a dozen housewives I would never want to interact with, let alone work with. But maybe one day Andy will reveal who he is talking about. And maybe a few more will be added to the list by then.

