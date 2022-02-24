ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Andy Cohen Says He “Maybe Hates” 1 Or 2 Of The Real Housewives, But Puts Up With Them For The Sake Of Good TV

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPyEA_0eO07MHy00

While Andy Cohen is highly blessed when it comes to Bravo, let’s be honest – his job doesn’t sound all that easy. Imagine trying to manage dozens of housewives across multiple franchises for YEARS. He has previously admitted that he isn’t as heavy handed in the casting process as he used to be. But I think it’s safe to say Andy has plenty of pull at the network. So I would think it would behoove a smart housewife to stay on his good side.

But some housewives probably didn’t get the memo. As reported by Heavy , Andy gave us a little tease on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live . In a segment called “Ask Andy,” he had to answer one fan’s burning question. They asked, “Do you have Housewives that you hate as much as we do but you keep them on for good TV?” Andy confessed, “Maybe one or two.” Unfortunately for us, he wouldn’t elaborate. But that won’t stop us from speculating!

One housewife he had a notorious falling out with was Carole Radziwill . She appeared on Real Housewives of New York for 6 seasons. And the two were supposedly close off camera. But once she left in 2018, she told “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” that Andy stopped inviting her to his Christmas parties. She said that since then, they have only exchanged a few words, all from a distance.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Neither Heather Gay Nor Lisa Barlow Reached Out After John Mayer Slammed Lisa In Speech

In fact, Andy previously admitted that Carole is no longer “the person I used to know.” And around the time that Carole left RHONY , she took to Instagram with some cryptic words. She wrote in her stories, “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay.”

In Dave Quinn’s housewives tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé , Andy clearly took offense to Carole’s words. He explained, “Carole’s post basically implied that she was leaving a really toxic situation.” He added, “It really rubbed me the wrong way because I really felt like I had changed her life.”

The fight escalated when Carole caught wind of his remarks. She tweeted , “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100 million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted.” She also claimed that “Andy went ballistic” about her interview for the book. She allegedly told him not to contract her again. Said Andy, “And I haven’t.”

RELATED: Margaret Josephs Says “It Was Rough” Watching Gia Giudice Argue With Joe Gorga; Andy Cohen Says “It’s A Tough Situation”

Another possible housewife on Andy’s shit list might be Kelly Dodd . The controversial Real Housewives of Orange County really did herself in when she started making offensive comments about the pandemic . On her podcast, Kelly said that Andy “came after” her for those remarks. She also revealed that Bravo fined her $16k for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat at her bachelorette party. Needless to say, she was axed shortly after all that went down.

A personal favorite possibility of mine would be none other than Danielle Staub . She certainly brought a high level of drama to Real Housewives of New Jersey , but her time on the show got exceedingly toxic. While she was only full time on seasons 1 and 2, she ultimately made a cameo on season 10 that was the nail in the coffin.

During a heated fight, she pulled Margaret Josephs’ ponytail and then it was curtains for Danielle. No one would film with her and could you blame them? She later had a case of sour grapes and accused Bravo of “glorifying criminals.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Admits Real Housewives Casting Process Is A “Work In Progress” After Jennie Nguyen Firing

Finally, one fan claims that during Andy’s book tour in 2021, he revealed the housewife that was hardest to handle. He allegedly named Jill Zarin , an OG RHONY cast member. Probably not a surprise to Jill, who complained to Andy after her daughter Ally Shaprio wasn’t included in a special WWHL episode featuring multiple kids from the franchises. But ultimately, it seems like Andy hasn’t totally given up on Jill. She’s been cast on season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip .

I bet there are more than just one or two. Because I could think of at least a dozen housewives I would never want to interact with, let alone work with. But maybe one day Andy will reveal who he is talking about. And maybe a few more will be added to the list by then.

RELATED: Kim Richards Says Andy Cohen Called Her About A Return To Real Housewives

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK ANDY WAS TALKING ABOUT? WHO ARE YOUR MOST HATED HOUSEWIVES PAST OR PRESENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Andy Cohen Says He “Maybe Hates” 1 Or 2 Of The Real Housewives, But Puts Up With Them For The Sake Of Good TV appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 25

Egpito Alen
3d ago

Andy is Shady spiteful and hateful why would Andy have ladies trying to guess which one of them he hates who does that? this is teenage s*** and imagine Andy somebody's father now that's scary!

Reply
8
Related
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares an Update on His Love Life (and It Involves John Mayer)

John Mayer was recently by Andy Cohen's side when the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And, Andy recently hosted one of the singer/songwriter's recent concerts, so, clearly, these guys are always there for one another. And you can bet when Andy needs some romantic advice, John answers the call.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Carole Radziwill
Person
Danielle Staub
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Heather Mcdonald
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Jennifer Aydin's Husband Is a Millionaire Doctor

If you're a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, odds are that you're very familiar with one of its biggest stars, Jennifer Aydin. And if you're aware of who Jennifer is, you more than likely also know a fair bit about her husband, Bill Aydin. The duo have been a constant fixture on the hit reality show for some time now and have exposed millions of viewers to the nuances of their private life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Tv#The Real Housewives
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Says Bethenny Frankel Was In Group Text With Producers While She Was A Cast Member On Real Housewives Of New York

Carole Radziwill certainly has no love lost for Real Housewives of New York. Despite spending 6 seasons on the show, she ultimately left in a blaze of glory. The rumor was that it was because of a huge rift with one time bestie, Bethenny Frankel. But Carole claims it was due to multiple disagreements with […] The post Carole Radziwill Says Bethenny Frankel Was In Group Text With Producers While She Was A Cast Member On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced

Real Housewives of Orange County is delivering some goodness for the first time in a long time. Heather Dubrow is back like it’s 2014 again, going after Shannon Beador and making “scripted threats” from her high horse. For the first time ever, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are interesting to watch, and Noella Bergener is giving us almost too much. Point being, […] The post Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shares This Surprising Response on Her Feelings About Jacqueline Laurita Today

There's no question that Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita have gone through their fair share of friendship drama together over the years. As fans may recall, when Jacqueline last appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in Season 7, the tensions between her and Teresa ended up rising to an all-time high, resulting in a falling out between the longtime friends.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice Reveals She & Fiance Luis Ruelas Aren’t Planning To Sign A Prenup — Watch

On Tuesday’s episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Teresa Giudice revealed she and Luis Ruelas haven’t discussed signing a prenup ahead of their forthcoming union. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are ready to walk down the aisle, and apparently, without any legal protection in tow. On the Feb. 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she and her fiancé weren’t planning on signing a prenup when host Andy Cohen pressed her on the issue.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Why Did Kathy Wakile Leave 'RHONJ' After Season 7?

Since it debuted in 2009, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has stood apart from other Real Housewives franchises because it features stars who are also family members. During the first two seasons, the family drama among sisters Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo and their sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita dominated, but things changed in Season 3 when Teresa Giudice's relatives became full-time stars.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Is Ready To “Jump Through Her Phone” If Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Sign A Prenup

If there’s one person you should listen to when it comes to divorce advice, it’s The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel. After a decade-long battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, she knows a thing or two about the subject. So that’s why when Teresa Giudice recently revealed that she and Luis “Louie” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Is Ready To “Jump Through Her Phone” If Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Sign A Prenup appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy