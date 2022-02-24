ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Over 1.7M Hondas investigated for unexpected automatic braking

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xF0aI_0eO04Vx400

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans. The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website.

In some cases, the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased vulnerability to rear collisions. Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly.

In six cases, owners told the agency the problem caused collisions with minor injuries.

The agency says it’s opening the probe to determine how many vehicles are affected and how bad the problem is. The investigation could lead to a recall.

A message was left early Thursday seeking comment from Honda.

Among those complaining was a Honda owner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, who told the agency that a 2018 CR-V came to a complete stop in November of 2019. “While driving on an interstate with no vehicles or obstacles stopped in front of me, my car automatically braked hard,” the owner wrote. “It came to a complete stop on the interstate, which resulted in me getting rear-ended.”

The owner, who was not identified in the complaint, reported that two people were hurt.

The Honda probe is the second investigation of automated braking systems opened by NHTSA in the past week. On Feb. 17, the agency began investigating reports of similar malfunctions on about 416,000 Teslas after it received 354 complaints that the vehicles could stop for no reason.

Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “Autopilot,” which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

Automatic emergency braking systems have great life-saving potential. They can stop crashes or slow vehicles if drivers are impaired or are not paying attention when something is in the way. But they also can react to shadows, overpasses or other things that appear to be obstructions.

The systems are becoming more widespread. In 2016, 20 automakers covering most of the industry agreed to voluntarily make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all of their new vehicles by Sept. 1, 2022.

The systems help prevent crashes or reduce their severity by applying the brakes for a driver. The systems use cameras, radar and other sensors to see when a crash is imminent. They warn drivers to brake, and they brake vehicles automatically if the driver doesn’t act quickly enough.

Consumer Reports found last December that more than 12 major automakers have equipped nearly all of their 2021 model year vehicles with the technology.

NHTSA also has started the regulatory process of requiring the systems for both heavy trucks and passenger vehicles.

The move to require the electronic systems and the investigations come as the government tries to stem a trend of increasing highway deaths. For the first nine months of 2021, an estimated 31,720 people were killed on the nation’s highways, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Man showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers in Randolph County. On Feb. 23, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police pulled behind a silver GMC Sierra which immediately “reduced its speed below the posted 55 mile-per-hour limit,” according to […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Top Speed

This 1,250-HP Lexus IS300 Has a 2JZ With Honda Internals And AWD

The world of tuner cars is vast and the sky is the limit. All-wheel-drive conversions are becoming more and more common as it is the best way to put insane amounts of horsepower to the ground. Today’s build, presented on That Racing Channel, once again, comes from Alberth from AD Turbo. We recently showcased his all-wheel-drive, 2JZ-powered Nissan 240SX, which is the fastest in the U.S. Now, he is showing us his other all-wheel-drive beast – a 1,250-horsepower Lexus IS300, which is also street legal.
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Braking#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Nhtsa#Mustangs
gmauthority.com

GM One Of The Worst Car Companies In The U.S. For Fuel Economy

GM is in the midst of a pivot to all-electric vehicles and sustainable energy practices, with plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by 2025, eliminate tailpipe emissions from its light-duty vehicle lineup by 2035, and reach carbon neutrality by 2040. However, in the meantime, a recent government study indicates that GM is one of the worst auto companies in the U.S. with regard to fuel economy.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Least Satisfying SUVs Worth Avoiding and What to Buy Instead

SUVs have a hard job to do, and Consumer Reports is here to find out which ones didn’t satisfy buyers. By utilizing car owners’ responses to the Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports can see which vehicles delivered on reliability and owner satisfaction and which ones didn’t. That gives us the list of least satisfying SUVs heading into the new year. What are some better options for buyers? Check out the suggestions offered from Consumer reports that got better reliability scores and praise from buyers.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
CARS
Telegraph

UK’s rarest cars: 1978 Chrysler Alpine S, one of only 13 left on British roads

Chris Salter’s eclectic collection of vehicles includes one of the most obscure Car of The Year contest winners. Strange, perhaps, but true: the Alpine defeated the BMW 3-Series and the Renault 30TS to become COTY 1976 and Chrysler UK promoted it as embodying a new motoring style. It was also the second British-built front-wheel-drive hatchback; the first was the Austin Maxi in 1969. But, today, Salter’s Alpine is believed to be one of only 13 still on the road.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Ripped In Half And Then Caught On Fire

The police haven’t released the details, but you can pretty much guess what happened. The Corvette C8 was designed to drive to the extreme, in the right conditions and with the right driver. When the wrong driver on the wrong road tries to flex with one, it will always end the same, on a long enough timeline. Such was the case for this rare Slime Green C8 Corvette, which was only very recently purchased.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Hudson Valley Post

Recall: Some Cars Sold in New York May Spontaneously Catch Fire

Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked. Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy