Charleston, SC

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians in the wallet

By The Associated Press, Joshua Kuhn
 1 day ago

(WSPA) — Russia’s early-stage invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians in the wallet Thursday.

AAA South Carolina says that the state’s gas prices rose four cents overnight. The rise is expected to continue as crude oil prices continue their upswing.

Greenville saw one of the biggest overnight rises, with the average for regular jumping from $3.27 to $3.34 overnight.

Major South Carolina cities’ gas prices:
Charleston – $3.41
Columbia – $3.36
Greenville – $3.34
Myrtle Beach – $3.42
Spartanburg – $3.36

Gas prices nationwide are also on the rise, but averages are still far below the peak reached in 2008 following the housing collapse.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6%. Wholesale prices also shot higher for heating oil, wheat and other commodities. The spot price in Europe for natural gas, for which the continent relies on Russia to supply, jumped as much as 31%.

Increases in energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in. The Fed looks certain to remove the super-low interest rates that investors love, which also helped catapult financial markets and the economy out of their coronavirus-caused plunge. The only question has been how quickly and how aggressively the Fed will move.

On Wall Street, worries about higher interest rates have delivered the heaviest hits on big technology stocks, a turnaround after those companies soared to lead Wall Street out of its coronavirus-caused plummet in 2020.

The Nasdaq composite, which is full of big tech stocks, sank 1.5% and could close more than 20% below its record set on Nov. 19, 2021. If it does, that’s something Wall Street calls a “bear market,” something that hasn’t happened for the Nasdaq since the coronavirus first crashed the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 647 points, or 2%, to 32,490.

Financial markets are in a “flight to safety and may have to price in slower growth” due to high energy costs, Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole of ING said in a report.

Comments / 77

Rob Gargiulo
1d ago

oil prices would come down if the dipahit president would open up drilling on fed land and drop the oil killing restrictions biden placed on his first day.

Reply(7)
26
Frank
1d ago

Thanks to Biden's administration are no longer energy independent. This is exactly the reason we should be not be relying on other countries to provide for us while can be doing ourselves. But what did they think, that they could trust Russia and better yet China. 🙄

Reply(15)
18
Mary Ulinski
1d ago

And yet, the US buys most of its oil from Canada. It's the greed of the oil companies as well.

Reply(1)
16
 

Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Fort Stewart troops deploying amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The bulk of 7,000 troops being deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine crisis will come from Fort Stewart, according to a senior defense official. The U.S. is deploying the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “You all saw the president talk about additional U.S. forces to Europe,” said Pentagon […]
El Pasoan living in Ukraine, Stuck in Turkey as attack continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native Valentina Cavazos, who has been living in Ukraine for the past three years studying nursing, finds herself stuck in Turkey. Cavazos said she left to visit her boyfriend in Turkey over Valentine’s Day weekend and wasn’t able to return even before Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday. Thinking […]
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

