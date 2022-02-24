ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Leaving Longtime Home As Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears is leaving her Thousand Oaks home after seven years. Spears took to social media to share views from her home and the pop singer shared with fans her plans for a new crib.

“So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” Spears wrote alongside a video of the sun setting over her backyard. “I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for [a] change!”

“I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now,” she continued. “I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly, I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

Britney is putting the finishing touches on a tell-all book deal worth $15 million. The estate is worth over $20 million according to Zillow. Britney’s home has yet to be listed.

Do you think Britney should stay in California or should she start fresh in a new location?

