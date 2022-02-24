ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Value-Based Care is Improving Chronic Disease Management

By Hayden Schmidt Assistant Editorial Researcher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, chronic diseases are the most severe threat to health in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that chronic and mental health conditions are responsible for 90 percent of the country’s annual healthcare expenditures. With six in ten adults having one chronic...

An early prediction model for chronic kidney disease

Based on the high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in recent years, a better early prediction model for identifying high-risk individuals before end-stage renal failure (ESRD) occurs is needed. We conducted a nested case"“control study in 348 subjects (116 cases and 232 controls) from the "Tianjin Medical University Chronic Diseases Cohort". All subjects did not have CKD at baseline, and they were followed up for 5Â years until August 2018. Using multivariate Cox regression analysis, we found five nongenetic risk factors associated with CKD risks. Logistic regression was performed to select single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from which we obtained from GWAS analysis of the UK Biobank and other databases. We used a logistic regression model and natural logarithm OR value weighting to establish CKD genetic/nongenetic risk prediction models. In addition, the final comprehensive prediction model is the arithmetic sum of the two optimal models. The AUC of the prediction model reached 0.894, while the sensitivity was 0.827, and the specificity was 0.801. We found that age, diabetes, and normal high values of urea nitrogen, TGF-Î², and ADMA were independent risk factors for CKD. A comprehensive prediction model was also established, which may help identify individuals who are most likely to develop CKD early.
Why should we care about gum disease?

February is Gum Disease Awareness Month! Initially launched by the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, its purpose is to raise awareness about gum disease and encourage healthy dental habits to prevent it. What is gum disease?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gum disease, also referred to...
Teladoc Health Launches Chronic Condition Management Solution

– Teladoc Health, today announced the launch of Chronic Care Complete, a first-of-its-kind chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while living with multiple chronic conditions. – The solution provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches...
Function and therapeutic value of astrocytes in neurological diseases

Astrocytes are abundant glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) that perform diverse functions in health and disease. Astrocyte dysfunction is found in numerous diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Astrocytes regulate glutamate and ion homeostasis, cholesterol and sphingolipid metabolism and respond to environmental factors, all of which have been implicated in neurological diseases. Astrocytes also exhibit significant heterogeneity, driven by developmental programmes and stimulus-specific cellular responses controlled by CNS location, cell"“cell interactions and other mechanisms. In this Review, we highlight general mechanisms of astrocyte regulation and their potential as therapeutic targets, including drugs that alter astrocyte metabolism, and therapies that target transporters and receptors on astrocytes. Emerging ideas, such as engineered probiotics and glia-to-neuron conversion therapies, are also discussed. We further propose a concise nomenclature for astrocyte subsets that we use to highlight the roles of astrocytes and specific subsets in neurological diseases.
CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Health
How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.

