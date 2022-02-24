ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady producing road-trip comedy about 2017′s Super Bowl win over Falcons

By Rodney Ho
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda to star in film; Brady will appear in it as well. This is a comedy Atlanta Falcons fans were not asking for. Tom Brady, in one of his first post-retirement moves, is producing and appearing in a road-trip comedy movie featuring four veteran female actresses: former Atlanta...

