ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cyrano – a heady cinematic Valentine

By Nick Hasted
theartsdesk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStar-crossed: Roxanne (Haley Bennett) and Cyrano (Peter Dinklage)Pictures courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The setting is somewhere between the 17th and 18th century, earthy history and fairy tale. We begin in the boudoir of Roxanne (Haley Bennett), as her maid explains the female facts of life: “Children need love, adults need money.” Cash...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Peter Dinklage stars in a heart-rending, haunting 'Cyrano'

Joe Wright gives "Cyrano de Bergerac" a timely, smartly conceived refresh with "Cyrano," his adaptation of an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play. In 2019, writer Erica Schmidt staged a production starring her husband, Peter Dinklage, in the title role, adding music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band the National. In Wright's screen version of that show, the director evinces the same sensitivity he's brought to such films as "Pride & Prejudice," "Atonement" and "Anna Karenina," bringing a newfound sense of spontaneity and freedom to his distinctive jewel-box aesthetic.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Cyrano’ review: Peter Dinklage is the soaring heart of this somewhat flat musical adaptation

Sometimes you have the right actor in the right part, but the wrong movie. Such is the case with “Cyrano,” Joe Wright’s handsome musical version of Edmond Rostand’s 19th-century play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (which has frequently been adapted for film; my favorite version being the 1987 Steve Martin comedy “Roxanne”). It’s a beautiful story of love and language, in which a poet/soldier (here played by Peter Dinklage) who believes himself to be deformed cannot tell the woman he loves, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), what he feels; instead, he serves as scriptwriter for a handsome yet inarticulate fellow soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Roxanne falls hard for Christian’s romantic words, not realizing that she truly loves their writer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Haley Bennett
Person
Spielberg
Person
Peter Dinklage
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierrots#Christian#British
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Almost Had A Much Darker Ending

Whether it’s Thelma and Louise’s bombastic drive, the sudden blackout of The Sopranos, or the uplifting last swim of Chief Brody and Quint, some movies feature an ending as iconic as the hours that came before. The last frame of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is photographed in viewers’ minds, but they almost had something very different to remember.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Peter Dinklage finds fresh challenge with musical ‘Cyrano’ role

The new musical “Cyrano” has Peter Dinklage as the heroic 17th-century fighter and poet who nevertheless cannot speak out loud about his love for the beautiful Roxanne. In fact, Cyrano enables his younger friend Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett), feeding the handsome if tongue-tied suitor beautiful poetry that indeed captures Roxanne’s heart.
THEATER & DANCE
KXLY

The 100 best John Wayne movies

Before he was one of Hollywood’s most bankable and iconic Western movie stars, actor John Wayne was a USC lineman named Marion Morrison. Morrison lost his football scholarship due to a shoulder injury from a body-surfing accident, and landed a job in 1927 as a prop guy on the Fox studios lot. That gig didn’t last long, however, as it took just three years for Morrison to snag his first lead role in 1930’s “The Big Trail.” Not being fond of the name Marion Morrison, the movie’s producers instructed director Raoul Walsh to change it. John Wayne was thus born.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Peter Dinklage earns your love in the snazzy (but not schnozzy) musical 'Cyrano'

Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roots lie not only in Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of romantic misdirection but also in a stage show that was written and directed by Erica Schmidt (who adapted the screenplay herself) and features songs and score by members of the National. And Peter Dinklage, who starred in that musical's 2019 off-Broadway production, superbly reprises his role here, giving us a Cyrano who is widely mocked not for an oversized proboscis but rather for a diminutive physique. The insults flung his way may be different, but his sense of social rejection — and his fear that he isn't fit to love — cuts just as deep.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘Butter,’ Cyrano’ and more

Excellent drama about mental health has suicidal ideation. “Butter” is a high school drama that centers on Marshall (Alex Kersting), an obese teen who feels that the only way to be seen is to film himself eating himself to death. The film deals frankly with suicidal ideation and other heavy topics, including attempted suicide, binge-eating and other disordered eating symptoms and mental illness. Language is strong (“s---,” “b----” and more), and there are scenes of underage drinking. The film focuses on the importance of accepting others and helping those who are in distress, as well as the importance of reaching out when you need help. Themes include communication, compassion and empathy. (110 minutes)
RELATIONSHIPS
Westport News

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage’s Singing ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary & Oscar Shorts Enter Parched Market For New Releases – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Joe Wright’s Cyrano twirls onto 797 screens, the highest-profile specialty release in weeks (as the market awaits Focus Features The Outfit with Mark Rylance and Sony Pictures Classics Mothering Sunday). But the well reviewed period musical romance from UAR starring Peter Dinklage is landing in a tough place. Industry estimates anticipate a low single digit opening given the inconsistent reception for movie musicals and the fact that its key older demos, especially women, have been the slowest to return to theaters. Cyrano is based on Edmond Ronstand’s late 19th century drama Cyrano de Bergerac...
MOVIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy