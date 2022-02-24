ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch CPAC 2022 Live

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

The GOP takes the spotlight this weekend at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, best known as CPAC. This year’s event is being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, and will see former President Donald Trump headlining and delivering a prime-time speech on Saturday.

The event has been cited as a platform for prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates to launch their cases, as well as a crucial gathering ahead of this year’s midterm elections. And given the ever-growing divide within the Republican Party, the event is set to provide a glimpse into the GOP’s plans moving forward.

Here’s everything to know about this year’s CPAC:

WHEN DOES CPAC 2022 START?

CPAC 2022 officially starts today, Thursday, February 24. The conference will run until Sunday, February 27.

CPAC 2022 TV SCHEDULE: LIST OF CPAC SPEAKERS

Here’s a sampling of the people speaking at this year’s CPAC:

  • Donald Trump
  • Ted Cruz
  • Marco Rubio
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Eric Greitens
  • Kristi Noem
  • Candace Owens
  • Marsha Blackburn
  • Ben Carson
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Matt Whitaker
  • Mike Pompeo
  • Nigel Farage
  • Sean Spicer
  • Dr. Oz

The full schedule can be found on the event’s website.

WHERE CAN I WATCH CPAC LIVE?

CPAC 2022 will be live streamed on the event’s website under the “Watch Live” tab. You’ll also be able to watch certain high-profile CPAC speeches live on cable news networks like Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

WHERE TO WATCH CPAC 2022 LIVE ONLINE

In addition to streaming live on the event’s website, CPAC 2022 will air in its entirety on Fox Nation, Fox News’ on-demand streaming service.

CPAC 2022: FOX NATION STREAMING INFORMATION

Although Fox Nation normally costs $5.99 per month (or $64.99 per year), the streamer is offering a free, 30-day trial for CPAC 2022 viewers. To take advantage of the deal, head to FoxNation.com and enter the code “CPAC” at checkout.

