Agriculture

Hemp farmers and processors have been talking in circles. New data could bridge the gap

By KOSU
kosu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a chicken-and-egg problem for Midwestern hemp farmers, ever since the 2018 Farm Bill allowed them to grow cannabis plants with low levels of THC, the psychoactive agent found in marijuana. Farmers don’t want to plant the crop without a nearby processing plant that can turn it...

www.kosu.org

Phys.org

Medical breakthrough could help produce more beef

A recent research breakthrough in human medicine could help a Texas A&M Department of Animal Science researcher find a way to increase beef production to help meet the demands of global population growth. Bos indicus cattle breeds are very important to global beef production due to their adaptability to tropical...
TEXAS STATE
newsnet5

Some hemp farmers worry they'll have to raze crops due to new rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Due to new rules about chemicals in hemp plants, some Tennessee hemp farmers worry they'll have to destroy some of their crops. The rules mean any crop with a number higher than 0.3% of a number of different precursors for Delta-9 THC in their plants can't be sold.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Global cropland could be almost halved by increasing agricultural productivity

With rising global demand for agricultural commodities for use as food, feed, and bioenergy, pressure on land is increasing. At the same time, land is an important resource for tackling the principal challenges of the 21st century—the loss of biodiversity and global climate change. One solution to this conflict could be to increase agricultural productivity and thus reduce the required cropland. In an interdisciplinary model-based study, LMU geographers Julia Schneider and Dr. Florian Zabel, together with researchers from the Universities of Basel and Hohenheim, have analyzed how much land area could be saved globally through more efficient production methods and what economic effects—for example, on prices and trade—this would have. As the authors reported in the journal PLOS ONE, their modeling showed that under optimized conditions up to almost half of current cropland could be saved. As a result of increased efficiency, the prices for agricultural products would fall in all regions and global agricultural production would increase by 2.8%.
AGRICULTURE
KTAR.com

4 Arizona counties safe from COVID without masks, according to new CDC system

PHOENIX – It’s now safe for healthy Arizonans in four counties, including Maricopa, to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing...
PHOENIX, AZ
Harvard Health

Tech on a plate

A future in which food is plant-based or grown in a petri dish won’t necessarily translate to better health or progress against climate change, says the journalist Larissa Zimberoff, whose latest book, “Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat,” explores the role of the high-tech sector in what lands on our tables.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Benzinga

Flora Growth Files Its Cannabinoid Food And Beverage Products To Colombian-FDA

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has filed twenty-three cannabinoid-infused food and beverage products with the Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos, similar to the US FDA. This filing follows signing of resolution 227 by the Colombian President, Ivan Duque, which provides the necessary framework for the use, distribution and export of cannabis, dried flower, and other non-psychoactive derivatives.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

US Gun Sales Collapsed Last Month

Gun violence has become a regular part of the headline news the past year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities, with guns involved in most of these. And already, there have been 6,274 gun deaths across the country so far in 2022 (as of Feb. 23), according to the Gun […]
POLITICS

