ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases With Holiday Weekend Travel

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleADR: $140.11 (up 8.4 percent) RevPAR: $82.87 (down 0.8 percent) Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.7 percent to...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Travel rules in 10 popular holiday destinations

Here are the requirements for people who want to avoid self-isolation when arriving at foreign holiday destinations. UK holidaymakers still need to follow coronavirus rules for entering foreign countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home. Here the PA news agency looks at the requirements for people who...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines made a huge change, separating the haves from the have nots

Southwest Airlines has always been out on its own. Or, at least, that's the impression it's wanted to project. The others charge for bags? Southwest doesn't. The others have assigned seating? Ah, that takes too long to sort out. So Southwest lets passengers on thirty at a time and allows them to pick the best available seat for them.
INDUSTRY
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Str#Occupancy#San Francisco#Adr#Super Bowl Lvi
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TravelNoire

Delta Airlines Announces The Return of Hot Meals On Flights

If you’ve been missing the delicious hot meals Delta used to serve on flights before the pandemic hit, you’ll be happy to hear the onboarding service is returning to the airline. Beginning in March, Delta will resume its hot meal service for First Class customers on select flights...
INDUSTRY
cntraveler.com

Spirit and Frontier Airlines Are Merging—Here’s What That Means for Travelers

On Monday, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines announced plans to merge their operations, which means that the U.S. air travel market is getting a major new player. Once combined, the new airline—whose name has yet to be announced— will be the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., behind the so-called “Big Four” carriers: American, Delta, United, and Southwest. The merger, which is valued at $6.6 billion, makes sense because in part it “solves a pilot crunch for both companies and enables both to continue growing,” Helane Becker, managing director and senior analyst covering airlines at Cowen investment bank, wrote in a memo on the merger.
INDUSTRY
WDEF

Travel increases as COVID cases decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-“Very safe. Everyone’s masked up, everyone’s complaint just about we’re on Royal Caribbean and we feel safer there than we do at home. People around here don’t wear a mask when you go out,” said soon to be traveler Pam Booth. As...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Eyewitness News

Six Flags hosts holiday weekend hiring event

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England is preparing for their 2022 season with a big hiring event. Six Flags is offering candidates the opportunity to be hired on the spot, receiving same day onboarding and paid training. Western Mass News stopped by the park and spoke to communications manager...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy