ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 1 day ago

1918 — The first neutral site game in NHL history is held in Quebec City. Frank Nighbor scores twice in the first period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 1955 — Boston beats Milwaukee 62-57 at Providence, R.I. in a game...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Derrick

BC-roxborough immed 02-26

EDITOR'S NOTE: If there are any questions concerning the print column, or internet column, please call America's Line offices in Las Vegas at (702) 513-9117...this number is for sports editors or staff. ---------------------------------------------------- From Andrews McMeel Universal. For release: February 26, 2022. AMERICA'S LINE. ---------------------------------------------------- *AMERICA'S LINE*. *by Benjamin Eckstein*
LAS VEGAS, NV
News-Democrat

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Derrick

Heat's Butler fined $25,000 for violating media access rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation. The league announced the fine Friday, saying it stemmed from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
State
Indiana State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
Derrick

Milwaukee visits UIC following Gholston's 20-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (10-20, 8-13 Horizon) at UIC Flames (12-15, 8-10 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the UIC Flames after DeAndre Gholston scored 20 points in Milwaukee's 66-54 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Flames have gone 5-6 at home. UIC is 2-11 against opponents over .500. The Panthers are 8-13...
NBA
Derrick

Portland State puts home win streak on the line against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (7-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Idaho State looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Vikings are 6-7 on their home court. Portland State is the Big Sky leader with 8.7 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Holcomb
Person
Cale Yarborough
Person
Stan Mikita
Derrick

Greg Cote: MLB players are on right side in labor dispute, but baseball has far bigger problem to fix

MIAMI — Major League Baseball slogs, regrettably, avoidably, toward the eighth season in its history to suffer a reduced schedule and shortened season. The first in 1918-19 and the most recent before now in 2020 had pretty good excuses: A world war and a global pandemic. Every one in between, including this one, were rooted in money and played out at the intersection of avarice and intractability.
NFL
Derrick

Idaho visits Northern Colorado after Johnson's 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (8-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-13, 11-6 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho Vandals after Matt Johnson scored 20 points in Northern Colorado's 85-76 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Bears are 8-4 in home games. Northern Colorado is 6-4 in...
GREELEY, CO
Derrick

Oilers upset Huskies, to face GC in semis

ERIE — Oil City’s Judias Johnson poured in eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night as the Oilers rallied to knock off Harbor Creek, 39-36 in a boys quarterfinal-round matchup in the District 10 Class 4A tournament at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Nba#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#The Boston Celtics#Daytona#The Chicago Black Hawks#The Vancouver Canucks#Prairie View#Ncaa Division
Derrick

Hawaii and CSU Bakersfield meet for conference

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 8-4 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: Justin McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners visit Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West play. The Rainbow Warriors are 9-3 in home games. Hawaii is fourth in the Big...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Derrick

Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota after Abmas' 34-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 10-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Max Abmas scored 34 points in Oral Roberts' 106-102 overtime loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Golden Eagles are 10-4 on their home...
TULSA, OK
Derrick

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark meet, as more spring-training games get canceled

Welcome to Deal-or-“Disaster” Weekend — to use MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s word — for Major League Baseball. Either MLB and the Players Association will have a breakthrough on core economic issues to push collective bargaining talks closer to an agreement by the league’s avowed Monday deadline, or Manfred will announce the cancellation of games and the cropping of the 162-game regular season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
Derrick

Peterson leads No. 16 USC against Oregon after 23-point performance

USC Trojans (23-4, 13-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon Ducks after Drew Peterson scored 23 points in USC's 94-91 overtime win against the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks have gone 12-4 in home...
EUGENE, OR
Derrick

Tristan Thompson follows path of his idol Dennis Rodman to new role with Bulls

CHICAGO — There’s an added bonus to signing with the Chicago Bulls for Tristan Thompson— playing for the same team that Dennis Rodman did. Throughout his NBA career, Thompson said he idolized Rodman for his tenacity and fixation on the overlooked — defense, turnovers, rebounds — details that can make or break a team.
NBA
Derrick

Lee, Houston Baptist Huskies to host Mushila and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-10, 5-6 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (9-15, 5-6 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: Darius Lee and the Houston Baptist Huskies host Isaac Mushila and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in Southland action Saturday. The Huskies have gone 6-5 in home games. Houston Baptist ranks fourth in the Southland with...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy