ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Laura Ingraham corrects Trump after he mistakenly thinks US troops, not Russians, stormed Ukraine

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqF5z_0eNzghl800

Former President Donald Trump called in to Fox News Wednesday after Russia launched an air offensive in Ukraine but seemed terribly confused about what was happening on the ground.

Trump abruptly phoned in to Laura Ingraham's show shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive seeking to overthrow the Ukrainian government. During the interview, Ingraham noted that the network had learned that "U.S. officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine," referring to a potential ground invasion of the city by Russian forces. Later in the interview, Trump mistook the comment to mean that the US was planning an amphibious landing and scolded Ingraham for giving away American plans.

"Well, I think the whole thing, again, would have never happened. It shouldn't happen. And it's a very sad thing," Trump said. "But you know what is also very dangerous is, you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans, because you and everyone else shouldn't know about it. They should do that secretly, not being doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura."

Ingraham corrected Trump.

"No, those are the Russian — the Russian amphibious landing," she told the former president.

"Oh, I thought you said we were sending people in," Trump said.

"No, I did not. No, no. No, no, no," Ingraham replied. "That would be news."

That would be news. President Joe Biden and other western leaders have repeatedly ruled out deploying troops to Ukraine.

"We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said hours before the interview.

The Fox report also turned out to be wrong. The Ukrainian military told Reuters that reports about a Russian landing in Odessa were "false," though Russian troops did enter other parts of the country.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Ingraham, who earlier called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "pathetic" for giving a speech directed at Russian people ahead of the invasion, also asked Trump about his views on NATO. The former president used the opportunity to blame the invasion on his election loss, which he falsely called "rigged," and insisted that Putin never would have invaded if he was still president.

"A month ago or three weeks ago, all the so-called experts said that Putin would just be content with staying in the separatist regions. But given what's unfolding, sadly with weakness in the United States, they just decided to go for it. It looks like they are going for it," Ingraham said. "Where does that leave the NATO alliance?"

"He sees the weakness and stupidity of this administration. As an American, I am angry and saddened," Trump replied. "It happened because of a rigged election."

Trump, who has repeatedly praised Putin, claimed that the Russian leader did not want to invade Ukraine "initially" and wanted to "negotiate" but saw "weakness" in Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan – a withdrawal that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban. Trump said he had a "good relationship" with Putin that was "hurt by the Russia hoax."

"He was gonna be satisfied with the peace," Trump said. "And now he sees the weakness and incompetence and stupidity of this administration."

Trump previously praised Putin as "genius" and "very savvy" for his handling of the invasion. Putin on Wednesday claimed that he was deploying troops to "denazify" Ukraine, a country led by a Jewish president, after a well-choreographed propaganda campaign aimed at justifying the invasion as a so-called peacekeeping operation. While some foreign policy experts predicted that Putin was only using the troop buildup around Ukraine as leverage for concessions from the west or that he only sought to deploy troops to separatist-held regions, Russia unleashed a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and other western cities close to the Polish border on Wednesday night. Russia said it was only targeting military installations but Ukraine said that Russian missiles also hit civilian areas. At least 68 people, including civilians, were killed overnight, Ukrainian officials told AFP.

Shortly before missiles landed in the country's capital, Trump praised Putin during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart," Trump said in a video recorded at the event.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., slammed Trump's praise of the Russia autocrat on Twitter earlier this week.

"Former President Trump's adulation of Putin today - including calling him a 'genius' - aids our enemies," she wrote. "Trump's interests don't seem to align with the interests of the United States of America."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Outrage for Franklin Graham's "Pray for President Putin" plea

A tweet from Christian Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, calling for his followers to "Pray for President Putin today," and not the people of Ukraine who are living in fear they will be invaded by Russia has set off a wave of criticism on Twitter. According to Graham, who is a...
POTUS
Salon

Fox News throws cold water on MAGA’s new plan to indict Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, John Durham and Donald Trump (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/United States Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut) Lawyer John Durham filed court documents on Friday that are heavy on accusations but thin on evidence. Conservative supporters of President Donald Trump are grasping to a claim that the Office of the Presidency was being spied on for a few weeks when he was in office. According to Durham, however, the "spying" effort on the presidency began in 2014, when former President Barack Obama was in office.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russians#Fox News#Ukrainian#Americans#White House#Reuters
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy