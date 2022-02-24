ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Point Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.3 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The mortgage originator and servicer posted revenue of $180.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.3 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $961.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMPT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

