ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

The Shyft Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0eNzgV7I00

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $277.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $991.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHYF

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Frontline Ltd.: Fourth Quarter 2021 Complete Analysis

Frontline reported a net income attributable to the company of $19.78 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Bermuda-based Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 17, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 results snapshot. Frontline reported a net income attributable to the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shyf#Ap#The Shyft Group#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
SPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Carvana: Q4 Earnings Insights

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carvana missed estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.82. Revenue was up $1.93 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy