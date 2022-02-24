570334_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe advantage of streaming music instead of playing compact discs or vinyl is convenience. Our favorite songs are...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie & H.E.R. Are Pilots In The New Visual For "Closer"

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at the Grammy's, and she also has a song up for an award as well. With that in mind, there is no doubt that her star is rising in the hip-hop world, and she is making the most of this status. On Friday, Saweetie came through for her fans and dropped a brand new single called "Closer," which features none other than R&B superstar, H.E.R. The track is already gaining a ton of traction, and now, the two have released a music video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” For...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Releases Preview of New Song Ahead of New Album

Zach Bryan has risen to fame with the help of social media. Nowadays, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and other apps help artists get their music out there. Instead of hoping for a record label, these apps help independent artists get the recognition they deserve. Some are even winning awards for their songwriting ability.
MUSIC
Gwinnett Daily Post

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims got his start in Salem High School musicals. By the end of 2019, Jaten Dimsdale, had been in several Atlanta-area bands of different styles — everything from punk to rap. But it wasn’t until he recorded a cover of the Michael Jackson song “Rock with You” and stuck it on YouTube, that his professional music career truly took off.
ATLANTA, GA
loudersound.com

Tool to release Opiate² track and short film

Tool will celebrate the release of their debut EP, 1992's Opiate, with Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track which will be accompanied by a new short film, the band's first video release for 15 years. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has worked with visual artist Dominic...
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more

Nothing is more essential to any vocalist or live performer than a microphone that properly captures the sound projected into it. Moreso is a mic capable of enhancing that audio as it passes through. There are, of course, different kinds of mics used for a myriad of recording purposes, but Universal Audio’s SD-1 standard dynamic microphone covers plenty of bases. If you’re in the market for a well-rounded mic for your personal studio or performance setup, look no further than this one. Let’s check it out!
ELECTRONICS
Victoria Advocate

One Reason You May Love to Immerse Yourself in the Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Featured this week on the Scientology Network, photographer Christy Lee Rogers creates breathtaking photographic works of art using her own unique underwater technique. In a melding of baroque aesthetic with modern technology, Rogers created her own genre. Winner of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yr.media

#WeekendPlaylist: Listen to Our Favorite Songs of the Week

Spring is rolling around and new music is coming with it. Both new and old, familiar and unfamiliar, artists are beginning to share news of their upcoming albums. It’s hard to keep up with all of the latest drops, so here are some of our favorite new releases to get you started.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film. The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."
MUSIC
Hypebae

Dua Lipa, Halsey and More Announced As Firefly Festival 2022 Headliners

The Firefly Music Festival has officially announced its return to Delaware’s The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway along with its full lineup. Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day and My Chemical Romance have been chosen to headline this year’s four-day event. Other notable artists set to perform are Big Sean, Zedd, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, WILLOW, Charli XCX, Anna of the North and Conan Gray. “Sign up for presale access for your chance to lock in your passes at the lowest price possible!” the festival said in its Instagram caption.
DELAWARE STATE
NME

The Kooks, Jake Bugg, KELIS and more announced for Y Not Festival

Y Not Festival have unveiled the third wave of acts for its line-up this summer. The Kooks have been announced as headliners for Thursday and will join previously announced headliners, Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics. Speaking about their headline slot, The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard said: ​​“We’re really excited to be...
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Halsey Shares Eye-Catching Original Artwork

Halsey recently posted an impressive painting to their Instagram. "One of my fav oldies I’ve done," the "Without Me" singer captioned the post. The incredibly detailed painting is of a woman, and Halsey gives us the full overview of the painting in the video with special attention given to the woman's eyes.
MUSIC
The Independent

Man photoshops a lottery check into his Tinder profile to get more matches: ‘That’s depressingly revealing’

A man photoshopped a lottery check worth $349 million into one of his Tinder photos in a bid to get more likes. In a TikTok video posted on 26 January by Paper Gurus, @papergurus, an academic writing resource for students, a man named Hieu Thai showed his Tinder profile and how he “couldn’t get any matches.” According to the photo he shared, he had zero.In order to connect with more people, Thai decided to take a photo of a large Iowa Lottery Powerball check for $349 million. He edited out the original winner’s name and put his name on it...
LOTTERY
TMZ.com

Tears For Fears

English pop music icons Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were both in their early 20s when they became international celebrities after their sophomore album "Songs From The Big Chair" topped the Billboard charts in 1985 with smash singles like "Shout," "Head Over Heels" ... and the classic "Everybody Wants To Rule The World."
MUSIC

