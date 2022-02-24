570334_6_.jpg

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at the Grammy's, and she also has a song up for an award as well. With that in mind, there is no doubt that her star is rising in the hip-hop world, and she is making the most of this status. On Friday, Saweetie came through for her fans and dropped a brand new single called "Closer," which features none other than R&B superstar, H.E.R. The track is already gaining a ton of traction, and now, the two have released a music video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO