ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

‘Today I had the worst sunrise in my life’: Kharkiv resident speaks about explosions in Ukraine

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A Kharkiv resident has spoken about the explosions in Ukraine saying “today I had the worst sunrise in my life” amid the Russian invasion.

Local resident Sasha said she had heard sounds of shots around dawn and saw smoke, adding that her family is not going to leave the city and hopes that the war will avoid them.

Sasha said: “I woke up and heard a series of shots, I rushed to the balcony and I realized these were not fireworks . There were explosions. I saw smoke on the horizon.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
WTAJ

‘The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of rhetoric and warning signs, had hit home. “I heard noise and woke up. I realized it sounded like artillery,” Shcherbakov said. He...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Kharkiv#Ukraine#Sunrise#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy