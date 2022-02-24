ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury has finally restocked its sell-out pinkgasm beauty light wand – but you’ll have to be quick

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Calling all beauty fanatics, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived – Charlotte Tilbury has finally restocked its popular range of beauty light wands (£29, Charlottetilbury.com) .

While many of the brand’s products have gained cult status, few have achieved the same level of stardom in the beauty world as this, particularly in the shade “pinkgasm”, which has been notoriously tricky to find ever since it became a TikTok-approved sensation.

After being featured in Madison Beer’s “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue in February last year and subsequently going viral on TikTok, the highlight-blush hybrid became a cult-favourite product – so much so that it garnered a 50,000-person waitlist.

If you failed to get your hands on one when it last came back in October, we’re here to share the good news that the wait is officially over, because “pinkgasm” is back and ready to be shipped right to your front door.

You’ll need to be quick though, as one sells every eight seconds, so keep reading for everything you need to know.

Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand: £29, Charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury’s range of beauty light wands are adored by celebrities, influencers and beauty editors alike and, while there are a total of six shades to choose from, just two have been restocked for now including “spotlight” and “pinkgasm”.

The former is described as a rose-gold highlighter, while “pinkgasm” is a highlight-blush that adds a hint of rosy pink colour to your cheeks.

The beauty light wands are designed with a cushion pad applicator that dispenses product onto your cheekbones and the formula is described as being a quick-drying glossy gel that gives luminosity. They’re formulated with a mixture of ingredients that help skin stay looking fresh and dewy, too, such as velvety silica, lindera extract and oils.

If you want to bag one (or two) for yourself you can buy the beauty light wands through the official Charlotte Tilbury website right now and get it delivered straight to your door with standard delivery, which costs £2.95 or is free if you spend £49.

Looking for more Charlotte Tilbury beauty products to stock up on? Read our review of the brand’s new collagen superfusion face oil

